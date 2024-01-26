3 Quarterback Proposition Bets For NFL Championship Sunday

We are down to four teams left in the 2023 NFL season, and they’ll be in action this Sunday across two games with a spot in Super Bowl 2024 on the line. The four quarterbacks taking part in the action range from first overall pick to final pick in their respective drafts, but all have something to prove heading into Championship Sunday.

NFL Odds: Who Will Have The Most Passing Yards On Sunday?

Most Valuable Player finalists, with the winner being announced Feb. 8: 🏈49ers’ QB Brock Purdy

🏈49ers’ RB Christian McCaffrey

🏈Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson

🏈Bills’ QB Josh Allen

🏈Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

In the opening window, MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson will take on the reigning winning of the award in Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship. It will be a matchup of two heavyweights, both in quarterback play and the teams overall, with Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens entering as 4-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The story is a bit different on the NFC side. Jared Goff was the top overall pick back in 2016, but never quite lived up to the billing. But he has his Detroit Lions playing for their first ever Super Bowl appearance, in a year in which he finished 2nd in the NFL in passing yards and 4th in touchdowns. He’ll be going up against Brock Purdy, who has been questioned all year while playing at an MVP-level throughout much of the regular season.

3 QB-Centric Prop Bets For Sunday’s Action

Which of them will be the top performers this Sunday? Here are three quarterback-centric proposition bets via BetOnline for NFL Championship Sunday:

Most Passing Yards:

Brock Purdy +135

Jared Goff +220

Patrick Mahomes +240

Lamar Jackson +750

Both Jackson and Mahomes are going up against each other’s top-2 ranked defenses, making them the underdogs in this category. Goff will be going up against the defense that ranked 5th in the NFL in passing yards per attempt, making Purdy the overall favorite here. The 49ers QB has thrown for 230+ yards in each of his last 6 games, a total that would likely be enough to cash on the +135.

Will A Backup QB Take A Snap?:

Yes +300

No -500

Perhaps the biggest story line of last season’s NFC Championship game was Purdy’s injury that forced him out of the game. The 49ers were essentially quarterback-less in the second half of that beat down at the hands of the Eagles, and the team is hoping for better luck this time around. While an injury isn’t the only way that a backup quarterback sees action, it is unlikely that any of the four teams run any plays without their elite pass throwers on the field.

Lamar Jackson Over/Under 100 Rushing Yards

Over +400

Under -700

This could be one of the better value bets on the board if you believe that Jackson is going to continue his success running the football in the postseason. He is of course one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league, but he eclipsed the 100 yard rushing mark just once during the 2023 regular season, and only finished with more than 70 in a single game one other time.

But in his playoff career, Jackson has hit the century mark more often than not. He has hit 100+ in 3 of his 5 postseason starts, including an even 100 last week against the Houston Texans.

