Betting

3 Quarterback Proposition Bets For NFL Championship Sunday

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz i3
rsz i3

We are down to four teams left in the 2023 NFL season, and they’ll be in action this Sunday across two games with a spot in Super Bowl 2024 on the line. The four quarterbacks taking part in the action range from first overall pick to final pick in their respective drafts, but all have something to prove heading into Championship Sunday.

NFL Odds: Who Will Have The Most Passing Yards On Sunday?

In the opening window, MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson will take on the reigning winning of the award in Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship. It will be a matchup of two heavyweights, both in quarterback play and the teams overall, with Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens entering as 4-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The story is a bit different on the NFC side. Jared Goff was the top overall pick back in 2016, but never quite lived up to the billing. But he has his Detroit Lions playing for their first ever Super Bowl appearance, in a year in which he finished 2nd in the NFL in passing yards and 4th in touchdowns. He’ll be going up against Brock Purdy, who has been questioned all year while playing at an MVP-level throughout much of the regular season.

3 QB-Centric Prop Bets For Sunday’s Action

Which of them will be the top performers this Sunday? Here are three quarterback-centric proposition bets via BetOnline for NFL Championship Sunday:

Most Passing Yards:

  • Brock Purdy +135
  • Jared Goff +220
  • Patrick Mahomes +240
  • Lamar Jackson +750

Both Jackson and Mahomes are going up against each other’s top-2 ranked defenses, making them the underdogs in this category. Goff will be going up against the defense that ranked 5th in the NFL in passing yards per attempt, making Purdy the overall favorite here. The 49ers QB has thrown for 230+ yards in each of his last 6 games, a total that would likely be enough to cash on the +135.

Purdy Most Passing Yards (+135) at BetOnline

Will A Backup QB Take A Snap?:

  • Yes +300
  • No -500

Perhaps the biggest story line of last season’s NFC Championship game was Purdy’s injury that forced him out of the game. The 49ers were essentially quarterback-less in the second half of that beat down at the hands of the Eagles, and the team is hoping for better luck this time around. While an injury isn’t the only way that a backup quarterback sees action, it is unlikely that any of the four teams run any plays without their elite pass throwers on the field.

Backup QB DOES Take A Snap (+300) at BetOnline

Lamar Jackson Over/Under 100 Rushing Yards

  • Over +400
  • Under -700

This could be one of the better value bets on the board if you believe that Jackson is going to continue his success running the football in the postseason. He is of course one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league, but he eclipsed the 100 yard rushing mark just once during the 2023 regular season, and only finished with more than 70 in a single game one other time.

But in his playoff career, Jackson has hit the century mark more often than not. He has hit 100+ in 3 of his 5 postseason starts, including an even 100 last week against the Houston Texans.

Bet on Jackson Over 100 Rushing Yards (+400) at BetOnline
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Oscars Betting Odds
Betting

LATEST Oscars Betting Odds 2024: Oppenheimer Odds-On For Best Picture as DiCaprio & Robbie Snubbed

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 23 2024
mattress mack tcu
Betting
Revealed: The Top Ten Biggest Sports Bets Ever Placed
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 23 2024

Sports betting is one of the most popular types of gambling in the United States, with millions of players across the nation every week – but what are the biggest…

Drake
Betting
Drake’s Top 10 Biggest Bets: Canadian Rapper’s Outrageous Sports Betting Record
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 23 2024

Canadian rapper and music icon Drake lost $700,000 betting on the UFC this week – but what are Drake’s top 10 biggest bets ever? The 37-year-old has won and lost…

Jaime Munguia Boxing
Betting
Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Live Stream – How To Watch Munguia vs Ryder Boxing For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 23 2024
rsz lamar1
Betting
NFL Odds: 49ers Are Super Bowl Favorites Heading Into Championship Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz lamar jackson
Betting
NFL: Ravens Open As 3.5-Point Favorites Over Chiefs For AFC Championship
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
a2d3c580 b831 11ee af8e b441e77b3446
Betting
NFL: 49ers Open As 6.5-Point Favorites Over Lions For NFC Championship
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top