Betting

Miami Heat Are Heavy Underdogs Once Again In Eastern Finals

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler1
rsz 230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler1

The Miami Heat were never supposed to be in this position, and the sports books are treating them as such.

The Heat were barely even able to sneak into the playoff picture. They qualified for the play-in tournament, but wound up losing the first game and were faced with an elimination situation before the official postseason even began.

Miami Heat Are Heavy Underdogs Against Celtics In ECF

But Miami was able to pull off a historic upset in the first round. Their reward for qualifying as the 8th seed was a date against the 1- seeded championship favorite Milwaukee Bucks. Thanks to superstar performances from Jimmy Butler and untimely injuries for Milwaukee, the Heat became the sixth 8-seeded team to ever pull off a first round upset.

They had an easier time with the New York Knicks during the second round, despite both series finishing with a tally of 4-2. And if the Bucks weren’t their toughest test in the East, they’ll play another powerhouse in the conference finals.

The Boston Celtics were able to pull out a Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday behind Jayson Tatum’s 51 point performance. They’ll have home court advantage as the series will begin in Boston, but Miami has shown that they can win on the road in the postseason.

The oddsmakers aren’t giving the Heat much of a chance. The Celtics are the heavy favorite for the series, and the public is riding with them. Boston comes in with a -550 designation to be the team to represent the East in the NBA Finals, with the Heat trailing as heavy underdogs at +430.

According to multiple sports books, a large percentage of the money being brought in is riding with the Celtics. It is reported that 50% of the bets are on Boston, which means the oddsmakers are doing their job correctly. But the same reports say that 93% of the money is on the Celtics as well.

Bet on Miami Heat To Win Series (+430) at BetOnline

It all starts with Game 1. Despite Miami’s track record on the road, the Celtics are currently 8 point favorites to take the first game of the series. But if the Heat are somehow able to pull of the upset as they’ve been known to do, all of these numbers could take a drastic swing. A Game 1 win probably wouldn’t make Miami the favorite for the series, but the gap between the teams would certainly be smaller.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz doc rivers 051223
Betting

LATEST 76ers Prop Bets: 80% Chance That Doc Rivers Is Fired

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets
Betting
Stake KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: $1000 IN KSI Vs Joe Fournier Boxing Free Bets
Author image Kyle Curran  •  May 13 2023

Ahead of the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight on Saturday, May 13, Stake are giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest celebrity boxing fights of the…

1456912805.0
Betting
KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds: Moneyline, Round Betting & More
Author image Joe Lyons  •  22h

London’s Wembley Arena plays host to the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 this weekend, where we will witness the highly-anticipated crossover bout between two unbeaten fighters vying to clinch the MF cruiserweight…

rsz bronnyjamesespn
Betting
Bronny James Prop Bets: Will He Play In The NBA With LeBron?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 9 2023
rsz 1 6338329
Betting
NBA Odds: Nick Nurse Is Favorite For Bucks Coaching Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 8 2023
rsz 14876429320
Betting
Lakers Are Favored To Take Commanding 3-1 Lead Over Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 7 2023
rsz 14746351120
Betting
Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Heat, Kings Among The Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 5 2023
Arrow to top