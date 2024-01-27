Betting

Best NFL Betting Bonus For Conference Championships – Get $1,000 in Bonuses With MyBookie

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
Best NFL Betting Bonus
Best NFL Betting Bonus

Ahead of the Conference Championships on Sunday, SportsLens are spotlighting the best NFL betting bonus available to new customers, courtesy of MyBookie’s $1,000 welcome offer.

The 49ers take on the Lions for the NFC title, whilst the Ravens welcome the Chiefs in the AFC decider. In the process, two winners will be sifted out ready for February’s Super Bowl.

Ahead of what is typically one of the defining rounds of the season, we are showing you how to unlock the best NFL betting bonus ready for the Conference Championships.

MyBookie – who as a result of research from our betting team – emerged as one of the best offshore sportsbooks, allow customers from all over the US to sign up, even in states where betting remains under debate.

With a generous betting bonus for NFL wagering to compliment your viewing this weekend, see our guide below as to how to claim.

How to Claim the Best NFL Betting Bonus For Conference Championships

By clicking the link below, you can head over to MyBookie and begin filling in your details to make an account – from there, see below to see how you can unlock their sportsbook promo in order to place bets on the NFL Conference Championships on Sunday.

  1. Make a MyBookie account
  2. Deposit a minimum of $50
  3. Get a 50% bonus on your first deposit
  4. Place your NFL Conference Championships bet
$1,000 NFL Betting Bonus For Conference Championships

T&Cs apply, 18+

 Claim Here

Popular NFL Betting Options at MyBookie

Being one of SportsLens’ top picks for NFL betting, MyBookie have extensive markets for both Conference Championship games this weekend.

Aside from traditional markets such as moneyline winners, over/under and point spread betting, there are over 300 props for each game to explore.

Whether it be predicting the first touchdown scorer, or betting on the ‘race to 10 points’, MyBookie is home to some of the most creative ways to bet on the NFL.

We’ve listed some of our favorite markets ahead of the weekend, popular and nice, which apply to both the AFC and NFC games.

  • Race to 30 points
  • Highest scoring quarter
  • Total carries
  • First touchdown scorer
  • Half time/full time
