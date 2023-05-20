Betting

Nick Nurse Is Favorite To Become Phoenix Suns Head Coach

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz nick nurse usatsi
rsz nick nurse usatsi

The results of the 2022-23 Phoenix Suns season can only be described as a disappointment. They were one of the title favorites entering the postseason, and the acquisition of Kevin Durant was supposed to make them a team to beat out West.

But for the second season in a row, the Suns were embarrassed in the playoffs. They lost an elimination game to the Nuggets by 25 points in round 2, which comes on the heels of a 30-point drubbing at the hands of the Mavericks last year.

Phoenix Suns: Nick Nurse Is Favorite To Be Next Head Coach

But despite the shortcomings in April and May, the firing of head coach Monty Williams still came as a surprise. Williams was a large part of the team’s success and the reason that they went from a 19-win team to an NBA Finals appearance in just two years time. But the recent failures were apparently enough to deserve the axe, and the team is on the hunt for a new head coach.

Who might fill the position? Here are some of the candidates for the next lead man for the Phoenix Suns, with lines provided by BetOnline.ag.

Nick Nurse (+200)

The Suns will have a solid crop of free agent coaches to choose from, and Nick Nurse is the overall favorite at the moment.

Nurse was fired after five years as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. The team never hit rock bottom, as they qualified for the play-in tournament in what would be his final season at the helm. But it was time for a fresh start for both sides, and the Suns will take a long look at the 55-year-old. Nurse is just 3 years removed from winning the NBA Coach of the Year award, and 4 removed from the championship he won with the Raptors.

Suns Next Head Coach Odds Play
Nick Nurse +200 BetOnline logo
Kevin Young +300 BetOnline logo
Mike Budenholzer +350 BetOnline logo

Kevin Young (+300)

One of the more unknown names on the list is Kevin Young, but he apparently has the second-best chance of landing the job with the Phoenix Suns.

Young has been an assistant in the NBA since 2017, and has been with the Suns organization since 2020. In his second year with the team, he was named associate head coach. Given his familiarity with the current roster, it makes sense that he would be a favorite. Interestingly enough, Young took over for Nick Nurse in 2011 by coaching the Iowa Energy of the G League.

Mike Budenholzer (+350)

Joining Nurse as one of the hottest names on the market will be Mike Budenholzer.

The leader of the team with the best record in the NBA this year, Budenholzer was fired after an unfortunate showing in the first round of the playoffs. But the failure was apparently big enough to fire a coach with a championship and Coach of the Year award on his resume in the last 5 years, and both sides will now be looking for new options. It would make sense that Budenholzer would want to latch on with a team that is ready to win, like the Suns should be in 2023-24.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz nikola jokic 050723 1
Betting

LATEST Denver Nuggets Are Now Favorites To Win The NBA Championship

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
0 GettyImages 1489014416
Betting
Draymond Green Next Team Odds: Kings Are The Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 18 2023

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed one of the most successful runs in recent NBA memory, and forward Draymond Green has been a big contributor. But as the players age…

rsz cry53ksvrfgahit5lt6njqbr2u
Betting
NBA Odds: JJ Redick Is The Favorite To Land 76ers Head Coaching Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023

JJ Redick spent a couple of seasons of his playing career as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. And according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag, he could become a part…

rsz usa today 199523520
Betting
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Lakers Are Favorite To Land PG
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023
rsz 230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler1
Betting
Miami Heat Are Heavy Underdogs Once Again In Eastern Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023
rsz doc rivers 051223
Betting
76ers Prop Bets: 80% Chance That Doc Rivers Is Fired
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 15 2023
KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets
Betting
Stake KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: $1000 IN KSI Vs Joe Fournier Boxing Free Bets
Author image Kyle Curran  •  May 13 2023
Arrow to top