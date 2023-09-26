New York Jets Sign A Quarterback: Trevor Siemian Added To Roster

The New York Jets are back to where they were a season ago, fighting to save their season behind lackluster quarterback play. Frustrations seemed to reach a boiling point over the weekend, both amongst the fan base and Zach Wilson’s teammates, as the young QB continues to struggle in his attempt to replace Aaron Rodgers.

Jets Sign Trevor Siemian To Practice Squad

We‘ve signed QB Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. 📰 https://t.co/aLJoN0EQzf pic.twitter.com/KOuKxpyPrn — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 26, 2023

Head coach Robert Saleh has said that the job is Wilson’s for at least another week, as he gives the team the best chance at victory, but it has been apparent that the team is open to all possibilities, including bringing in a veteran pass thrower, via trade or through free agency. There were rumors that the Jets were flirting with Matt Ryan last week, but the aging free agent QB has said that he is uninterested in the job.

But there was an official move made on Tuesday. New York hit the free agent market, signing 31-year-old Trevor Siemian to their practice squad in order to provide some depth behind Wilson.

It is Siemian’s second stint with the team. He was a member of the Jets during the 2019 season, and was thrust into the starting lineup when Sam Darnold went down with an injury early in the season. He threw just 6 passes before having his own season cut short due to serious injury, and he was cut the following year. Siemian has started just five games since then between the Saints and Bears, and was most recently on the Bengals before being cut ahead of the start of the season.

Unlikely That Siemian Is The Answer The Fans Are Looking For

Jets officially signed QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

The signing won’t do much to quell the unrest within the Jets’ fan base. Siemian comes in as nothing more than a depth piece, as he has shown no signs of being any more useful under center than Wilson would be. The only way he’ll see the field is if both Wilson and backup Tim Boyle are unable to go, but it was just last year when Wilson was demoted all the way to third string. Siemian could be elevated if Wilson’s serious struggles continue.

Things don’t get any easier for New York, as they will take on the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs this week on Sunday Night Football. They are currently listed as 9.5 point underdogs.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like