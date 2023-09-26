NFL

Jets Signing Quarterback Trevor Siemien To The Practice Squad

Owen Jones
Sports Editor
2 min read
The New York Jets are signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad pending physical.

 

The Jets are adding a quarterback. Maybe not the one the fans or fantasy managers of any Jets players would have liked, but at least they are adding somebody with starting experience. This will be Siemian’s second stint with the New York Jets as he was a backup in 2019. He started only one game that season and ultimately got injured and did not play again that year.

The New York Jets are +2800 to win the AFC East according to New York sportsbooks.

Siemian was drafted in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos out of Northwestern. In the 2016 and 2017 seasons Siemian started a total of 24 games and had a record of 13-11 for the Denver Broncos. However, Siemian got a chance to start for the New Orleans Saints and went 0-4 as a starter. His stats were actually not bad as he completed 57% of his passes and threw 11 touchdowns to 3 interceptions.

 

This potential signing does ultimately put Zach Wilson on a relatively short leash. Siemian will likely be the top backup to Wilson with the potential of starting some games down the line. Wilson hold the worst completion percentage of qualified quarterbacks since entering the league. Adding some sort of veteran quarterback will be criticial to the New York Jets success this season. Will Trevor Siemian be the answer the Jets are looking for to go and win a Super Bowl? No. But will he do a better job than Zach Wilson? Probably so.

