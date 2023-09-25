NFL

Bengals Depth Chart: If Joe Burrow can’t play tonight, who will start at QB for Cincinnati?

Zach Wolpin
Heading into MNF vs. the Rams tonight, there are questions about who will start at QB for the Bengals. Joe Burrow has been dealing with an ongoing calf injury. It’s been giving him trouble since training camp and he reaggravated the injury in their Week 2 loss vs. Baltimore. 

Burrow is listed as questionable for Week 3 vs. the Rams. The Bengals’ chances to win would be close to nonexistent if their Pro Bowl QB cannot play. Cincinnati would be stuck starting an undrafted free agent if Burrow is unavailable. Right now, Burrow is a game-time decision for the Bengals.

The Bengals will be in rough shape at QB if Joe Burrow cannot play vs. the Rams


During training camp, Joe Burrow injured his calf in a non-contact injury. The 26-year-old sat out for nearly six weeks letting his calf rest, but he reaggravated the injury in Week 2. Calf injuries are one of the trickiest in the NFL. They can seriously affect a player’s mobility and speed. While Burrow is more of a pocket passer, he still needs to be able to be mobile at times.

After just signing the richest deal by a QB in NFL history, Burrow has been rather disappointing for the Bengals. He only has 41 completed passes this season for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While Burrow hasn’t been great himself, their options after him are not much better.


If Burrow is unavailable vs. the Rams, the Bengals’ backup QB is undrafted rookie, Jake Browning. He played collegiately at Washington and has appeared in one game for Cincinnati this season. With the Burrow’s injury, the Bengals have also elevated practice squad QB A.J. McCarron to the 53-man roster. We’ll have to wait and see if Burrow will be ready to play in Week 3.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
