In 2024, the Vikings’ offense is going to look significantly different. For the last six seasons, the team had Kirk Cousins as their starting QB. This offseason, the 35-year-old signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Leaving Minnesota in need of a QB in 2024.

To address that vacancy, the Vikings have signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal. Depending on how Minnesota drafts in 2024, Darnold could be their starter next season. Additionally, the team needed some help at RB after they parted ways with Alexander Mattison. As of today, the Vikings have signed former Packers RB Aaron Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal. Darnold and Jones get a chance to start fresh with Minnesota next season.

What will Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones bring to the Vikings in 2024?



Kirk Cousins has moved on from the Vikings after six seasons. He’s left the team with a need for a new franchise QB. Minnesota has the 11th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They’re out of the range to get one of the top three QBs unless they trade up. The Vikings could always take a QB in a later round and let him sit for a year. Tom Pelserro of the NFL Network was the first to report that Minnesota has signed QB Sam Darnold to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

The former third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft could be their short-term answer to QB in 2024. This will be Darnold’s third team in the last three seasons. In 2022 he was with the Panthers and he spent last season as the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco. As of now, Darnold would be the presumed starter for the Vikings. However, there is a ton of time until the season starts and for the Vikings to have to make that decision.

With Aaron Jones agreeing to terms in Minnesota, he joins the list of former #Packers stars to eventually wear purple, along with Brett Favre, Ryan Longwell, Greg Jennings, Za’Darius Smith and others. https://t.co/bWPr2MPMF6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024



Along with Darnold, the Vikings have also signed former Packers RB Aaron Jones to a one-year deal. Jones was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2017. In 2019 he became Green Bay’s full-time starter and made the most of his opportunities. When free agency began yesterday, the Packers signed free agent RB Josh Jacobs and then released Jones after seven seasons. Now, the 29-year-old will get a chance to play the Packers twice next season as a member of the Vikings.