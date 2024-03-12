NFL

Minnesota has signed QB Sam Darnold and RB Aaron Jones to one-year deal’s for the 2024 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Aaron Jones Packers pic
Aaron Jones Packers pic

In 2024, the Vikings’ offense is going to look significantly different. For the last six seasons, the team had Kirk Cousins as their starting QB. This offseason, the 35-year-old signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Leaving Minnesota in need of a QB in 2024. 

To address that vacancy, the Vikings have signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal. Depending on how Minnesota drafts in 2024, Darnold could be their starter next season. Additionally, the team needed some help at RB after they parted ways with Alexander Mattison. As of today, the Vikings have signed former Packers RB Aaron Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal. Darnold and Jones get a chance to start fresh with Minnesota next season.

What will Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones bring to the Vikings in 2024?


Kirk Cousins has moved on from the Vikings after six seasons. He’s left the team with a need for a new franchise QB. Minnesota has the 11th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They’re out of the range to get one of the top three QBs unless they trade up. The Vikings could always take a QB in a later round and let him sit for a year. Tom Pelserro of the NFL Network was the first to report that Minnesota has signed QB Sam Darnold to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

The former third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft could be their short-term answer to QB in 2024. This will be Darnold’s third team in the last three seasons. In 2022 he was with the Panthers and he spent last season as the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco. As of now, Darnold would be the presumed starter for the Vikings. However, there is a ton of time until the season starts and for the Vikings to have to make that decision.


Along with Darnold, the Vikings have also signed former Packers RB Aaron Jones to a one-year deal. Jones was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2017. In 2019 he became Green Bay’s full-time starter and made the most of his opportunities. When free agency began yesterday, the Packers signed free agent RB Josh Jacobs and then released Jones after seven seasons. Now, the 29-year-old will get a chance to play the Packers twice next season as a member of the Vikings.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Aaron Jones Packers pic
NFL

LATEST Minnesota has signed QB Sam Darnold and RB Aaron Jones to one-year deal’s for the 2024 season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 12 2024
Joe Mixon Bengals pic
NFL
Cincinnati has released Joe Mixon and signed former Colts RB Zack Moss to a two-year deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 12 2024

This past season, the Bengals finished 9-8, fourth in a competitive AFC North division. Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow had lingering injuries that held the team back offensively. He was…

Tony Pollard Cowboys pic
NFL
The Tennessee Titans are signing Tony Pollard to a three-year deal worth $24 million
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 11 2024

The RB market is rich this offseason with several players looking to sign a new contract. One team that needs an RB1 in 2024 is the Tennessee Titans. All-Pro RB…

Landon Dickerson Eagles pic
NFL
Landon Dickerson’s $21 million annual average value makes him the highest paid guard in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 11 2024
Tee Higgins Bengals pic
NFL
Tee Higgins has requested a trade from the Bengals after being franchise tagged last month
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 11 2024
Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack Chargers pic
NFL
The Los Angeles Chargers could cut one of their key ‘big-money players’ this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 11 2024
Mitch Morse Bills pic
NFL
Veteran center Mitch Morse has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 11 2024
Arrow to top