NFL

Vikings Could Be Interested In Trey Lance If Kirk Cousins Leaves Town

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 21444001 ezgif.com resize
USATSI 21444001 ezgif.com resize

The Minnesota Vikings might be looking for a new quarterback this off-season. Kirk Cousins had his contract expire at the end of the 2023 season and will likely hit free agency later this month, and would be the most sought after QB on the open market should he leave Minnesota for good.

Trey Lance Could Be An Option For The Vikings

The Vikings would then be added to the mix as far as teams on the search for a new signal caller, and according to a report by Rich Eisen, they might be searching in an unlikely place.

Trey Lance is one of the biggest unknowns of the past few years in the NFL. Drafted third overall just three years ago, he was relegated to back up duty due to injury and eventually being beaten out by Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers cut their losses before the start of last season, trading Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, who kept him on the bench throughout 2023.

It can be argued that he never got a fair shake. In his two seasons in San Francisco, Lance started a total of just 4 games, though he had a terrible completion percentage of under 55%. He threw 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the small sample size, which concluded his career with the 49ers.

Could the Vikings be the team to give Trey Lance a second chance and resurrect his career? According to Eisen, he would be a “possible solution” for Minnesota if Cousins does in fact depart.

Minnesota Has Plenty Of Mid-To-Late-Round Picks

Is it unclear what the Cowboys have planned for Lance and his future. He was actually listed as the third quarterback on the team’s roster last year, behind both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, and it appears that he was simply a depth piece who didn’t impress enough to move up the depth chart at any point.

So if the Vikings come calling and are willing to offer a late-round pick in exchange for Lance’s services, then it could be a beneficial situation for all parties involved, especially if the price is right. Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick for him last year, so it would be assumed that another mid-round pick would get the job done.

Minnesota doesn’t have a whole lot of draft capital, but many of the picks that they do have come in the later rounds. They have a first and second round pick (11th and 42nd overall), but don’t pick again until the 4th. They’ll have two picks in that round, two in the fifth, as well as two in the sixth.

As for Cousins, many of the recent rumors have him linked to the Atlanta Falcons.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21444001 ezgif.com resize
NFL

LATEST Vikings Could Be Interested In Trey Lance If Kirk Cousins Leaves Town

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
USATSI 21558481 scaled e1709596303937 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Reports Say New York Giants Are “Absolutely Done” With Daniel Jones
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024

There are plenty of teams around the NFL that will be hitting the quarterback market this off-season. Teams like the Patriots, Falcons, and Steelers have been mainstays in the rumor…

rsz 14469725090
NFL
The 5 Biggest Dead Cap Hits In NFL History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024

The Denver Broncos made headlines on Monday afternoon when they finally made a decision on their quarterback. In releasing Russell Wilson, they’ll be pulling the plug on a failed two-year…

rsz 18873417610
NFL
Patriots Could Bring Flacco Or Brissett In As “Bridge” Quarterback Ahead Of Potential Rookie
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz 19012782330
NFL
Broncos On The Hook For NFL Record $85 Million In Dead Cap For Russell Wilson
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
960x0 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Could Be In Position To Draft First Non-QB With 4th Overall Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL
Mike Evans has agreed to a two-year, $52 million extension to stay with the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 04 2024
Arrow to top