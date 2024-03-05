The Minnesota Vikings might be looking for a new quarterback this off-season. Kirk Cousins had his contract expire at the end of the 2023 season and will likely hit free agency later this month, and would be the most sought after QB on the open market should he leave Minnesota for good.

Trey Lance Could Be An Option For The Vikings

1 of @richeisen‘s 5 Rumors from the NFL Combine: Trey Lance might be the Minnesota Vikings next QB Full video is a good one https://t.co/Iv1RRFqULS pic.twitter.com/oIOZXGEef1 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 5, 2024

The Vikings would then be added to the mix as far as teams on the search for a new signal caller, and according to a report by Rich Eisen, they might be searching in an unlikely place.

Trey Lance is one of the biggest unknowns of the past few years in the NFL. Drafted third overall just three years ago, he was relegated to back up duty due to injury and eventually being beaten out by Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers cut their losses before the start of last season, trading Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, who kept him on the bench throughout 2023.

It can be argued that he never got a fair shake. In his two seasons in San Francisco, Lance started a total of just 4 games, though he had a terrible completion percentage of under 55%. He threw 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the small sample size, which concluded his career with the 49ers.

Could the Vikings be the team to give Trey Lance a second chance and resurrect his career? According to Eisen, he would be a “possible solution” for Minnesota if Cousins does in fact depart.

Minnesota Has Plenty Of Mid-To-Late-Round Picks

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: #Cowboys QB Trey Lance could be a possible solution at QB for the #Vikings if they lose Kirk Cousins to free agency, someone at the combine told @richeisen Full Clip Here: https://t.co/nusIpWDU50 pic.twitter.com/qWJOOL43oo — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 5, 2024

Is it unclear what the Cowboys have planned for Lance and his future. He was actually listed as the third quarterback on the team’s roster last year, behind both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, and it appears that he was simply a depth piece who didn’t impress enough to move up the depth chart at any point.

So if the Vikings come calling and are willing to offer a late-round pick in exchange for Lance’s services, then it could be a beneficial situation for all parties involved, especially if the price is right. Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick for him last year, so it would be assumed that another mid-round pick would get the job done.

Minnesota doesn’t have a whole lot of draft capital, but many of the picks that they do have come in the later rounds. They have a first and second round pick (11th and 42nd overall), but don’t pick again until the 4th. They’ll have two picks in that round, two in the fifth, as well as two in the sixth.

As for Cousins, many of the recent rumors have him linked to the Atlanta Falcons.