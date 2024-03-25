After missing the entire 2022 season, Odell Beckham Jr. bounced back in 2023. He was on a one-year deal with the Ravens. The veteran WR played in 14 of their 17 regular season games and made six starts. He also played in both of Baltimore’s playoff games last season.

The former first-round pick is a free agent this offseason and has recently met with the Dolphins. At the league’s annual meeting. head coach Mike McDaniel said the team has a contract offer out to Odell Beckham Jr. Additionally, McDaniel noted that discussions are ongoing. He could be a nice addition to the WR talent the team already has.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. going to sign with the Miami Dolphins this offseason?

The #Dolphins have made a contract offer to Odell Beckham Jr., per HC Mike McDaniel. Discussions are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/S5RN03dqk2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2024



On Miami’s roster, the team already has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their top WRs. Hill’s 1,799 receiving yards led the NFL last season. He also had 119 receptions and 13 receiving touchdowns. Additionally, Waddle had 72 catches for 1,014 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The next closest WR on the team has 22 receptions for the 2023 season. Hill and Waddle are undoubtedly two of the team’s most dynamic playmakers.

That doesn’t mean the team can afford to use WR depth for 2024. Last week, Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Dolphins but left their facility without signing a new deal. However, Mike McDaniel noted the team does have an offer out to Beckham. Miami’s head coach believes that contract negotiations will be “ongoing”. The Dolphins are serious about adding the veteran WR to their roster for next season.

According to #Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels. they made an offer to Former #Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham had 35 catches for 565 yards, and 3 touchdowns during his time in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/NQ1CDlD5OS — BenJarmin Munguia (@JustJarmin) March 25, 2024



In 14 games for the Ravens in 2023, Beckham Jr. had 35 catches for 535 yards and three receiving touchdowns. That’s more production than Miami’s WR Cedric Wilson Jr. last season. The 31-year-old hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2019 but has still found ways to be an effective player. Additionally, Wilson Jr. signed with the Saints this offseason. Miami legitimately needs a WR3 and Beckham Jr. could fill the role.