NFL

Mike McDaniel says the Dolphins have made a contract offer to Odell Beckham Jr.

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens pic
Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens pic

After missing the entire 2022 season, Odell Beckham Jr. bounced back in 2023. He was on a one-year deal with the Ravens. The veteran WR played in 14 of their 17 regular season games and made six starts. He also played in both of Baltimore’s playoff games last season. 

The former first-round pick is a free agent this offseason and has recently met with the Dolphins. At the league’s annual meeting. head coach Mike McDaniel said the team has a contract offer out to Odell Beckham Jr. Additionally, McDaniel noted that discussions are ongoing. He could be a nice addition to the WR talent the team already has.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. going to sign with the Miami Dolphins this offseason?


On Miami’s roster, the team already has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their top WRs. Hill’s 1,799 receiving yards led the NFL last season. He also had 119 receptions and 13 receiving touchdowns. Additionally, Waddle had 72 catches for 1,014 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The next closest WR on the team has 22 receptions for the 2023 season. Hill and Waddle are undoubtedly two of the team’s most dynamic playmakers.

That doesn’t mean the team can afford to use WR depth for 2024. Last week, Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Dolphins but left their facility without signing a new deal. However, Mike McDaniel noted the team does have an offer out to Beckham. Miami’s head coach believes that contract negotiations will be “ongoing”. The Dolphins are serious about adding the veteran WR to their roster for next season.


In 14 games for the Ravens in 2023, Beckham Jr. had 35 catches for 535 yards and three receiving touchdowns. That’s more production than Miami’s WR Cedric Wilson Jr. last season. The 31-year-old hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2019 but has still found ways to be an effective player. Additionally, Wilson Jr. signed with the Saints this offseason. Miami legitimately needs a WR3 and Beckham Jr. could fill the role.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens pic
NFL

LATEST Mike McDaniel says the Dolphins have made a contract offer to Odell Beckham Jr.

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024
Aidan OConnell Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders’ Antonio Pierce says Aidan O’Connell has earned the right to compete for the starting job
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024

In 2023, the Raiders finished 8-9 after a bumpy start to the year. Josh McDaniels was fired mid-season and Antonio Pierce became the interim head coach. Pierce had a ton…

Mike Tomlin Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson will have ‘pole position’ to be their starting QB in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024

This offseason, the Steelers did a complete re-design of their QB room. In 2023, they had Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Now, Pittsburgh has Pro Bowler Russell Wilson and Justin…

Jim Harbuagh Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh believes the 5th pick is essentially the #1 choice in this 2024 Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024
rsz screenshot 2024 03 04 004935
NFL
Broncos Trade Into Top-10 To Select JJ McCarthy In Latest Mock Draft From The Athletic
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 24 2024
rsz new york jets v buffalo bills
NFL
The New York Jets Are Having Trouble Finding A Trade Partner For Zach Wilson
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 24 2024
rsz usatsi 19652757
NFL
Patriots Are “Not Dead Set” On Taking A QB With 3rd Overall Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 24 2024
Arrow to top