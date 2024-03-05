The Miami Dolphins made some money saving moves in continuation of their off-season improvement plans on Tuesday, as they have officially announced the release of longtime linebacker Jerome Baker.

Dolphins are releasing starting linebacker Jerome Baker, per source. The two sides discussed a restructured contract, but couldn’t reach an agreement. The Dolphins left the door open to him coming back if he chooses. pic.twitter.com/PApltNdj0a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2024

Miami started the off-season with one of the worst financial situations in the NFL. They were further over the salary cap than all but just two teams, and have already made moves to help them become compliant, an effort that was aided by the league’s decision to raise the cap last week.

Baker has become just the latest victim. By releasing him, the Dolphins will save just shy of $10 million for the upcoming season, but will still shell out $4.9 million in dead cap.

The linebacker has been a mainstay in Miami’s defense since being drafted back in 2018. He led the team in tackles in 3 of the last 5 seasons, and probably would have in 2023 had he not suffered an injury that cut his regular season short.

Miami Still Has Expensive Linebacker Unit

Gotta say it’s a bit jarring just how many holes the Miami Dolphins have to fill in the next six weeks.https://t.co/gGdoFPh2ea pic.twitter.com/BQhGkPCUAK — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 5, 2024

It was probably time for both sides to move on, financial reasons aside. The linebacker position was one of the biggest issues for the Dolphins this past season, a situation that was made worse by a rash of injuries that occurred as the year wore on. The team will likely do what it can to revamp the unit, and they have plenty of players under contract. But not many of them have starting-caliber talent, and the ones that do are rather high-priced. David Long led the team in tackles in 2023, and is affordable at $6.7 million next year, but Bradley Chubb’s $26.6 million cap hit is a tough one to swallow no matter the players’ production.

Even after the release of Jerome Baker, the Dolphins still have the 5th most expensive linebacking unit in the NFL. He will join a free agent class that features players like Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith, and Devin White.

Miami made another big decision on their defense just a day earlier when it was announced that they would not place the franchise tag on tackle Christian Wilkins, allowing the talented big man to enter free agency.