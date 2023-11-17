Colombian star Luis Diaz was in inspired form in his team’s meeting with five-time world champions Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday night (November 16). Playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Metropolitano Stadium, the Liverpool ace bagged a brace, propelling Colombia to a 2-1 victory over Brazil.

Brazil Extend Winless Run To 3 Games In CONMEBOL Qualifiers

The most successful international team in history, Brazil came into the game in Colombia in less-than-ideal shape. They had drawn 1-1 with Venezuela on Matchday 3 before losing 2-0 to Uruguay on Matchday 4. The Selecao were in dire need of a positive showing on Matchday 5 against Colombia, but Liverpool ace Diaz was on a mission to spoil their party.

Brazil got their noses in front just four minutes into the game, with Gabriel Martinelli firing the visitors into the lead. Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior went on a dizzying run before setting up Martinelli with a perfectly weighted pass.

The visitors dominated the remainder of the first half, with Colombia creating just one real chance before the half-time whistle. In the 31st minute, Diaz beat a couple of Brazilian defenders with his piercing run but waited a touch too long to take his shot, allowing the Brazilian goalkeeper and his Liverpool team-mate Alisson to close him down.

The game turned on its head in the second 45. The hosts found a firm foothold in the game and threatened the visitors every chance they got. Brazil held their nerve well until the 70th minute but ultimately surrendered their advantage in the final 15 minutes of the game.

In the 75th minute, Cristian Borja delivered an inch-perfect cross into the area, allowing Diaz to dispatch a straightforward header. Four minutes later, Diaz struck again, putting away James Rodriguez’s cross with the deftest of touches. Brazil tried to come back into the game in the next 10 minutes, but the Colombians were not prepared to let the lead slip.

Fernando Diniz Under Pressure To Deliver For Brazil

With the second consecutive CONMEBOL defeat, Brazil have slipped to fifth place in the rankings with just seven points on the board after five games. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winners are currently trailing table-toppers Argentina by five points.

It is uncharacteristic of Brazil to come up short in CONMEBOL qualifiers, let alone in three consecutive games. They need to come up with a response, and there is no better way of doing so than against their bitterest rivals.

Argentina will travel to the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Brazil on Tuesday (November 22). A defeat against Lionel Messi and Co. could very well be the final nail in Brazil coach Fernando Diniz’s coffin.