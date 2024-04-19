Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered an honest assessment of Mohamed Salah’s performance in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League clash with Atalanta. The German discussed the Egyptian’s big miss just before the break, advising him to take it on the chin and come out stronger on the other side.

Mohamed Salah Could Have Given Liverpool A Fighting Chance Against Atalanta

Having suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Serie A side Atalanta at Anfield Stadium last Thursday (April 11), Liverpool visited Atalanta’s Gewiss Stadium eyeing a miraculous second-leg comeback on Thursday night (April 18). Five minutes into the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold won a penalty for the hosts, which Salah smartly put away, giving the Reds an ideal start. Over the remainder of the first half, the visitors pushed and pushed for the equalizer, but Atalanta smothered most of their chances.

In the 39th minute, the Italians suffered a lapse of concentration, which Cody Gakpo capitalized on. He promptly gave the ball to Salah, who tried to beat the out-of-position goalkeeper with a chipped effort. Much to the home fans’ delight, the Egyptian miscalculated the power and flight, sending it well off the mark.

Jurgen Klopp Refuses To Make A Big Deal Out Of Mohamed Salah’s Miss

In a post-match press conference, Klopp was unsurprisingly asked to comment on Salah’s miss in the 39th minute. The German manager downplayed its importance, saying it was all part of the job description. Discussing Salah’s performance, Klopp said (via FourFourTwo):

“I’m not part concerned. That’s what strikers do, that’s what happens to strikers. He has to go through that, he’s one of the most experienced players in the squad. That’s pretty much it.

“It’s not that Mo didn’t miss chances before in his life, that’s part of the game. The penalty was super-convincing, a super penalty then the next chance was unlucky but it’s not the first time he misses a big chance like that.”

He concluded by adding:

“I don’t make a big story about it, what you make of it I have no influence but no I’m not particularly concerned.”

Salah, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury, has played 38 matches for the club in all competitions this season, scoring 24 times and providing 13 assists.