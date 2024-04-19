Soccer

“He has to go through that” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Gives Honest Verdict About Mohamed Salah’s Performance Against Atalanta

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered an honest assessment of Mohamed Salah’s performance in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League clash with Atalanta. The German discussed the Egyptian’s big miss just before the break, advising him to take it on the chin and come out stronger on the other side.

Mohamed Salah Could Have Given Liverpool A Fighting Chance Against Atalanta

Having suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Serie A side Atalanta at Anfield Stadium last Thursday (April 11), Liverpool visited Atalanta’s Gewiss Stadium eyeing a miraculous second-leg comeback on Thursday night (April 18). Five minutes into the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold won a penalty for the hosts, which Salah smartly put away, giving the Reds an ideal start. Over the remainder of the first half, the visitors pushed and pushed for the equalizer, but Atalanta smothered most of their chances.

In the 39th minute, the Italians suffered a lapse of concentration, which Cody Gakpo capitalized on. He promptly gave the ball to Salah, who tried to beat the out-of-position goalkeeper with a chipped effort. Much to the home fans’ delight, the Egyptian miscalculated the power and flight, sending it well off the mark.

Jurgen Klopp Refuses To Make A Big Deal Out Of Mohamed Salah’s Miss

In a post-match press conference, Klopp was unsurprisingly asked to comment on Salah’s miss in the 39th minute. The German manager downplayed its importance, saying it was all part of the job description. Discussing Salah’s performance, Klopp said (via FourFourTwo):

I’m not part concerned. That’s what strikers do, that’s what happens to strikers. He has to go through that, he’s one of the most experienced players in the squad. That’s pretty much it.

It’s not that Mo didn’t miss chances before in his life, that’s part of the game. The penalty was super-convincing, a super penalty then the next chance was unlucky but it’s not the first time he misses a big chance like that.”

He concluded by adding:

I don’t make a big story about it, what you make of it I have no influence but no I’m not particularly concerned.

Salah, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury, has played 38 matches for the club in all competitions this season, scoring 24 times and providing 13 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Soccer

LATEST “He has to go through that” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Gives Honest Verdict About Mohamed Salah’s Performance Against Atalanta

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 19 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
5 Players Who Underperformed In The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 19 2024

Over the last two weeks, we were treated to eight breathtaking UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches. Last week, Bayern Munich and Manchester City held Arsenal and Real Madrid to 2-2…

Premier League Giants Exit Europe
Soccer
Arsenal, Manchester City, And Now Liverpool — Premier League Elites End Their European Journey, Gear Up For Title Push
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 19 2024

It has been a tough week for Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool — the top three teams in the Premier League. On Wednesday (April 17), Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat…

Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
“Three days too late” – Ex-MLS Star Suggests Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Dropped The Ball In CONCACAF Champions Cup Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 18 2024
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
Report: Xavi Cancels Barcelona Training Session Amid Dressing Room Turmoil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 18 2024
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Reds’ Rumored Interest In 22-Year-Old Bundesliga Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 18 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
Ally McCoist Names Two Arsenal Players Who Were Most At Fault For Bayern Munich’s Tie-Winning Goal In Champions League Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 18 2024
Arrow to top