Soccer

“We saw how they were hitting them” – Argentina Icon Lionel Messi Condemns Police Brutality In ‘Very Nice’ Win Over Brazil

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lionel Messi Argentina Vs Brazil
Lionel Messi Argentina Vs Brazil

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has accused the Brazilian police of “repressing” the Argentine supporters, suggesting it marred the experience of their victory over Brazil on Tuesday night (November 21).

Looking to return to winning ways following their 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Matchday 5, Argentina traveled to the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for their 2026 World Cup qualifying clash with bitter rivals Brazil. The tense affair started with an unfortunate bust-up between the Brazilian police and the visiting fans. According to GOAL, Brazil and Argentina fans collided when the former started booing La Albiceleste’s national anthem. The police rushed to the scene and primarily confronted the Argentinian fans.

Lionel Messi And Co. Walked Off The Pitch Before Kick-Off At Maracana

As a sign of protest, Argentina players first rushed to the terrace to try and de-escalate the situation. And when that did not work, they left the pitch altogether and returned to their dressing room. Brazil players, meanwhile, stayed on the pitch and waited for Messi and Co. to return.

The game eventually started after 30 minutes, and after 90-odd minutes of soccer, Argentina claimed a slender 1-0 victory over their arch-nemesis, courtesy of a Nicolas Otamendi header. After the game, Messi spoke to the press, referencing a similar brawl that took place between Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro earlier in November and accusing the police of being unjust.

The 36-year-old said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

We saw how they were hitting them, just like in Copa Libertadores. Again repressing the people.

They are more focused on that than on playing the game. We are a family. We decided to play to make the situation more calm.

Messi Says Beating Brazil Felt “Very Nice”

The Argentina No. 10 also spoke about the outcome, saying he felt satisfied beating the five-time world champions in their backyard.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner added:

This group continues to make history. Although today was not the most important, it was very nice. We needed this win after the loss against Uruguay. We knew it was going to be a tough match, similar to the Copa America final. They pressed a lot, they pressured us high and it was difficult for us to have possession for a long time. These matches are defined by details.

Messi, who was subbed off in the 68th minute, had a quiet game by his lofty standards. The Argentina legend only created one chance and delivered two accurate long balls against Fernando Diniz’s men.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Mexico vs Honduras
Soccer

LATEST Mexico vs Honduras: El Tricolor Snatch Dramatic CONCACAF Nations League Win To Seal Place In 2024 Copa America

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3min
Lionel Messi Argentina Vs Brazil
Soccer
“We saw how they were hitting them” – Argentina Icon Lionel Messi Condemns Police Brutality In ‘Very Nice’ Win Over Brazil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has accused the Brazilian police of “repressing” the Argentine supporters, suggesting it marred the experience of their victory over Brazil on Tuesday night (November 21). Looking…

Brazil Vs Argentina
Soccer
Nicolas Otamendi Silences The Maracana, Hands Argentina 1-0 Win Over Bitter Rivals Brazil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Five-time world champions Brazil welcomed arch-rivals Argentina to the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night (November 21). Having suffered defeats…

Arsenal Star Kai Havertz
Soccer
“I don’t think he was the type of player that Arsenal needed” – Former Captain Says Gunners Made A ‘Mistake’ Signing Kai Havertz
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h
Chelsea Attacker Romelu Lukaku is one of the leading active scorers in the Premier League
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Romelu Lukaku’s Unofficial Release Clause
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Barca Are Not In Race For Manchester City-Linked Wonderkid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
England Boss Gareth Southgate
Soccer
“I think that is an Achilles heel” – Stuart Pearce Urges Gareth Southgate To Improve England’s Creativity
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Arrow to top