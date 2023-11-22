Argentina captain Lionel Messi has accused the Brazilian police of “repressing” the Argentine supporters, suggesting it marred the experience of their victory over Brazil on Tuesday night (November 21).

Looking to return to winning ways following their 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Matchday 5, Argentina traveled to the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for their 2026 World Cup qualifying clash with bitter rivals Brazil. The tense affair started with an unfortunate bust-up between the Brazilian police and the visiting fans. According to GOAL, Brazil and Argentina fans collided when the former started booing La Albiceleste’s national anthem. The police rushed to the scene and primarily confronted the Argentinian fans.

Lionel Messi And Co. Walked Off The Pitch Before Kick-Off At Maracana

As a sign of protest, Argentina players first rushed to the terrace to try and de-escalate the situation. And when that did not work, they left the pitch altogether and returned to their dressing room. Brazil players, meanwhile, stayed on the pitch and waited for Messi and Co. to return.

The game eventually started after 30 minutes, and after 90-odd minutes of soccer, Argentina claimed a slender 1-0 victory over their arch-nemesis, courtesy of a Nicolas Otamendi header. After the game, Messi spoke to the press, referencing a similar brawl that took place between Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro earlier in November and accusing the police of being unjust.

The 36-year-old said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“We saw how they were hitting them, just like in Copa Libertadores. Again repressing the people.

“They are more focused on that than on playing the game. We are a family. We decided to play to make the situation more calm.”

Messi Says Beating Brazil Felt “Very Nice”

The Argentina No. 10 also spoke about the outcome, saying he felt satisfied beating the five-time world champions in their backyard.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner added:

“This group continues to make history. Although today was not the most important, it was very nice. We needed this win after the loss against Uruguay. We knew it was going to be a tough match, similar to the Copa America final. They pressed a lot, they pressured us high and it was difficult for us to have possession for a long time. These matches are defined by details.”

Messi, who was subbed off in the 68th minute, had a quiet game by his lofty standards. The Argentina legend only created one chance and delivered two accurate long balls against Fernando Diniz’s men.