Amid links to Brazil and Manchester United, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said he is very happy in the Spanish capital, adding he is not in a hurry to make a decision about his future.

Carlo Ancelotti Linked With Two Of The Biggest Sporting Institutions In The World

One of the best coaches in soccer history, Ancelotti sees his Real Madrid contract expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Given his experience, quality, and contract length, it is quite understandable that top teams across the world would look to secure his services.

The Italian maestro has long been linked with the Brazil job. And with Fernando Diniz struggling in the hot seat, it would not be surprising if the Selecao show eagerness to sign Ancelotti.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Manchester United are also on the market for a manager, with them plotting to sever ties with Erik ten Hag at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. As per the aforementioned source, the Red Devils have even submitted a proposal to get the former Everton and Chelsea manager.

Ancelotti Says He Is Happy At Real Madrid, Refrains From Addressing Rumors

In an exclusive interview with DSports ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash with Napoli on Wednesday night (November 29), Ancelotti was asked to comment on his future. Poised as ever, Ancelotti said he was very comfortable at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The three-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager said (via Madrid Universal):

“I feel very comfortable in Madrid. In the future, what will happen will happen. I’m not in any hurry, I’m very happy.”

Amid links with Manchester United and Brazil, some reports have credited Real Madrid with an interest in extending Ancelotti’s stay. As per the claims, the 14-time European champions could offer the manager a two-year extension.

Ancelotti fired Real Madrid to the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in his first spell, between 2013 and 2015. He has been faring even better in the second spell (2021-), having won the Champions League, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos are currently on course for another fruitful campaign. They are at the top of the La Liga standings and are in pole position in their Champions League group. Given the way Ancelotti has performed, both on and off the pitch, it makes perfect sense for Madrid to offer him a contract extension.