Soccer

“I’m not in any hurry” – Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Speaks About His Future Amid Brazil & Manchester United Links

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Amid links to Brazil and Manchester United, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said he is very happy in the Spanish capital, adding he is not in a hurry to make a decision about his future.

Carlo Ancelotti Linked With Two Of The Biggest Sporting Institutions In The World

One of the best coaches in soccer history, Ancelotti sees his Real Madrid contract expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Given his experience, quality, and contract length, it is quite understandable that top teams across the world would look to secure his services.

The Italian maestro has long been linked with the Brazil job. And with Fernando Diniz struggling in the hot seat, it would not be surprising if the Selecao show eagerness to sign Ancelotti.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Manchester United are also on the market for a manager, with them plotting to sever ties with Erik ten Hag at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. As per the aforementioned source, the Red Devils have even submitted a proposal to get the former Everton and Chelsea manager.

Ancelotti Says He Is Happy At Real Madrid, Refrains From Addressing Rumors

In an exclusive interview with DSports ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash with Napoli on Wednesday night (November 29), Ancelotti was asked to comment on his future. Poised as ever, Ancelotti said he was very comfortable at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The three-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager said (via Madrid Universal):

I feel very comfortable in Madrid. In the future, what will happen will happen. I’m not in any hurry, I’m very happy.

Amid links with Manchester United and Brazil, some reports have credited Real Madrid with an interest in extending Ancelotti’s stay. As per the claims, the 14-time European champions could offer the manager a two-year extension.

Ancelotti fired Real Madrid to the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in his first spell, between 2013 and 2015. He has been faring even better in the second spell (2021-), having won the Champions League, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos are currently on course for another fruitful campaign. They are at the top of the La Liga standings and are in pole position in their Champions League group. Given the way Ancelotti has performed, both on and off the pitch, it makes perfect sense for Madrid to offer him a contract extension.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer

LATEST “I’m not in any hurry” – Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Speaks About His Future Amid Brazil & Manchester United Links

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8min
Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe Looking Dejected
Soccer
“That is absolutely never a penalty” – Pundits Slam Officials For Awarding ‘Disgraceful’ Penalty In PSG Vs Newcastle United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  41min

Soccer players-turned-pundits Ally McCoist and Jermaine Jenas have criticized the penalty call made in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League. Newcastle United traveled…

Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Soccer
Cancelo & Felix Shine As Barcelona Secure Champions League Knockout Soccer For The First Time Since Lionel Messi’s Departure
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Five-time European champions Barcelona hosted FC Porto at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium in Gameweek 5 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season on Tuesday night (November 28). Following a…

Kylian Mbappe Newcastle United PSG Champions League
Soccer
Heartbreak For Newcastle United As Kylian Mbappe Saves PSG In Crucial Champions League Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Arsenal Have Conceded The Least Number Of Goals In Premier League
Soccer
Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Reveals Why Arsenal Are “Far More Likely To Win” The Premier League Title This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Which Player The Gunners Will Target In January Transfer Window
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Real Madrid Manager & Manchester United Target Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Attracting Interest From Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Arrow to top