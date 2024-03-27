Soccer

Spain 3-3 Brazil: Late Lucas Paqueta Penalty Denies La Roja Victory Over Five-Time World Champions

Sushan Chakraborty
Spain vs Brazil
Spain vs Brazil

Two of the most exciting teams in the world, Spain and Brazil played out an eye-catching 3-3 friendly draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday night (March 26). La Roja, who had only won twice in their previous nine matches against the Selecao, were minutes away from a famous victory, but a Lucas Paqueta penalty in injury time robbed them of it.

Real Madrid Pair Score From Open Play In A Game Dominated By Penalties

Spain and Brazil both like to draw opponents toward them, hoping to open up space that facilitates an offensive break. This strategy, although effective, can turn the game a little physical, causing the referee to blow his whistle rather frequently. Tuesday’s game was filled with cheeky fouls, three of which took place inside the penalty area, resulting in three penalties.

In the 11th minute, Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal drew a foul from Joao Gomes inside the box. The Wolverhampton Wanderer man stuck out his leg to bring the Barcelona attacker down, giving the referee no option but to award a spot-kick early on. Manchester City maestro Rodri dispatched a powerful penalty down the middle of the goal, comfortably beating Bento Krepski.

In the 36th minute, Spain doubled their advantage, owing to a blinder of a solo goal from Dani Olmo. Receiving the ball from Yamal, Olmo flicked the ball onto his left foot, beating Lucas Beraldo and Bruno Guimaraes, before curling the ball beyond Bento and into the top-left corner.

Four minutes after Olmo’s strike, Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo scored Brazil’s first goal of the night at his home stadium. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon exchanged passes with Rodri before inexplicably passing the ball straight to Rodrygo, who chipped the keeper with a perfectly weighted shot.

Then, in the 50th minute, Endrick, who will join Real Madrid in the summer, bagged his first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Following a corner, the ball found its way to the 17-year-old. Endrick dispatched a first-time effort from the edge of the area, coolly beating Simon.

In the 87th minute, Spain won another penalty after Beraldo fouled Dani Carvajal near the byline. Rodri once again stepped up for it and found the left side of Bento’s goal. However, the late strike was not the end of the story, as Brazil restored parity deep in injury time from the third penalty of the night.

Real Madrid veteran Carvajal, who won Spain’s second penalty, fouled Wenderson Galeno near the penalty spot, giving Paqueta a golden opportunity to equalize. The West Ham United star kept his cool and side-footed the ball into the bottom-left corner to make it 3-3.

Spain Starlet Lamine Yamal Dazzle Against Brazil

La Masia graduate, Yamal was arguably the most exciting player to watch on Tuesday night, which is no mean feat in the presence of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Raphinha. The 16-year-old worked tirelessly from start to finish, combined flawlessly with his teammates, carried the ball superbly, won the first penalty, had a hand in the second one, and was credited with the assist for Olmo’s goal.

Before coming off the field in the 89th minute, Yamal created two chances, completed a game-high six dribbles, and won a whopping 11 ground duels. He also made an interception, drew four fouls, and recorded four recoveries. Such was his performance that Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu wholeheartedly applauded the Barcelona youngster.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
