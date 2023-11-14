More and more members of the Real Madrid administration reportedly want the club to sign Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) poster boy and long-time target Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for PSG superstar Mbappe. The Whites have come up short a couple of times, but there is belief that they will be successful in landing the Frenchman when his PSG contract expires in June 2024. The 24-year-old will be free to sign a pre-contract with the club in January itself, but the club are reportedly not sure whether or not they want to go all-out once again for the attacker.

Mbappe’s Rejections Have Forced Real Madrid To Reconsider

Golden Boot winner at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mbappe, is one of the best players of this generation. However, his lack of conviction and repeated rejections have caused Real Madrid to reconsider their intention of signing him.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was expected to join Los Blancos as a free agent in July 2022, after the end of his contract with the Parisians. Instead, he signed a 2+1 year extension with Les Parisiens in May, drawing criticism from Madrid supporters across the globe. Surprisingly, Mbappe did not stop flirting with the Spanish outfit after his contract extension. He refused to shut the door to Madrid, hinting that the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was still his dream destination.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Los Merengues have grown tired of Mbappe’s conflicting actions and could consider signing Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland as their marquee player next summer.

Madrid Might Have To Spend A Fortune To Sign Manchester City’s Haaland

Real Madrid reportedly feel Haaland would be a better stylistic fit to their system, as the Norwegian likes to operate as a conventional No. 9. This would allow both Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo to continue honing their craft without interruptions. Mbappe, meanwhile, loves to cut in from the left, meaning Vinicius Jr. could get sidelined if the Frenchman is given his preferred position. Considering how greatly Madrid value Vinicius, they are unlikely to tinker with his role.

A move for Haaland might make sense from a sporting perspective, but signing him from one of the richest teams in the world would not be an easy task. It is believed that there is a special clause in Haaland’s contract. However, even with that in play, the 14-time English champions might have to pay over €150 million ($160.5 million) for the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot winner. Mbappe, on the other hand, would not cost a dime in transfer fees, making his transfer a no-brainer from a financial point of view.