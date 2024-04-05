FIFA Men’s World Rankings: Top 10 Nations (April 2024)

The last international break of the 2023-24 season came between March 18 and 26, allowing European and South American nations to carry out penultimate preparations for this summer’s European Championship and Copa America. Almost all top nations took part in two friendlies each, trying their best to put impressive scorelines on the board and better their positioning on the FIFA Men’s World Rankings.

Below, we will check out which teams improved their coefficient and which teams dropped the ball. Here are the top 10 international teams as per FIFA’s latest Men’s World Rankings (April 4):

#10 Croatia – 1721.07 Points

Kicking off the list is Luka Modric’s spirited Croatia. Gaining 3.5 points since the last FIFA Rankings on February 15, the Croats now have a healthy 1721.07 points on the board.

Croatia first beat Tunisia and then Egypt in the March international break. The game against Tunisia was settled on penalties after the teams played out a goalless draw in regulation time. The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists won the shootout 5-4. It was pretty much a straightforward affair against Egypt as the European giants cruised to a 4-2 victory.

#9 Italy – 1724.6 Points

With 1724.6 points to their name, Italy have claimed the ninth place in FIFA’s esteemed Men’s Rankings. The four-time world champions won both their international friendlies in March, gaining 5.78 points as a result. No team in the top 10 earned more points in the last international break.

Italy first secured a 2-1 win over Venezuela on March 22, thanks to a fine brace from Mateo Retegui. A couple of days later, they claimed a 2-0 victory over Ecuador, with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Barella scoring on either side of halftime to seal the win.

#8 Spain – 1727.5 Points

Officially the eighth-best team on the planet, Spain have 1727.5 points to their name — 5.14 points fewer than they had in the February rankings. La Roja dropped points in both their March fixtures, first losing to 1-0 Colombia and then drawing 3-3 with Brazil.

Spain were minutes away from beating Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but Lucas Paqueta popped up with an injury-time strike to deny the hosts the win.

#7 Netherlands – 1742.29 Points

After dropping 3.19 points, the Netherlands have dropped from sixth to seventh in the FIFA rankings. Ronald Koeman’s team currently have 1742.29 points on the board.

Holland kicked off the international break in perfect fashion, claiming a mega 4-0 win over Scotland. However, they could not keep the momentum against Germany, slipping to a 2-1 defeat. Joey Veerman scored the Netherlands’ only goal against the four-time world champions.

#6 Portugal – 1748.11 Points

Gaining 3.05 points and capitalizing on the Netherlands’ slip-up, Portugal have moved from seventh place to sixth in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team currently have 1748.11 points on the board.Os Navegadores won against Sweden before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Slovenia.

Portugal bagged a massive 5-2 win over Sweden on March 22, With Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes, Bruno Fernandes, Bruma, and Goncalo Ramos getting on the scoresheet. Viktor Gyokeres and Gustaf Nilsson scored the consolation goals for the Swedes. Had it not been for the sizable win, Portugal would not have moved up the rankings.

#5 Brazil – 1788.65 Points

Record five-time FIFA World Cup winners are fifth in the rankings with 1788.65 points. The Selecao won one and drew their other game in March, gaining 4.56 points as a result.

Brazil first traveled to Wembley Stadium for their friendly bout with England. Teen sensation Endrick scored the winner in the 1-0 victory. Later, they took on Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, holding them to a 3-3 draw. Rodri (brace) and Dani Olmo scored for La Roja while Rodrygo, Endrick, and Lucas Paqueta scored one each for Brazil.

#4 England – 1794.9 Points

Like the Netherlands, England also conceded a position in the latest FIFA Rankings. Losing 5.15 points, Gareth Southgate’s side are now in fourth with 1794.9 points.

England failed to win either of their international friendlies in March, losing one and drawing the other. The Three Lions first lost 1-0 to Brazil at Wembley before playing out a 2-2 draw with Belgium three days later at the same venue. Ivan Toney and Jude Bellingham scored for the hosts while Youri Tielemans netted both of the visitors’ goals.

#3 Belgium – 1795.23 Points

In third, we have Belgium with a respectable 1795.23 points. The Red Devils played out two draws during the March international break, dropping 3.23 points as a result. However, since England dropped more points, Belgium managed to leapfrog the Three Lions into third place.

Belgium first had a goalless draw with Ireland before holding England to a 2-2 stalemate.

#2 France – 1840.59 Points

Two-time world champions France are the second-placed FIFA nation with 1840.59 points. Les Bleus won one match and lost the other in March, which cost them 4.85 points.

Kylian Mbappe and Co. suffered a 2-0 defeat to European Championship contenders Germany on March 23. Three days later, they bounced back with a win, claiming a 3-2 victory over South American giants Chile. Youssouf Fofana, Randal Kolo Muani, and Olivier Giroud scored for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners while Marcelino Nunez and Dario Osorio found the back of the net for the South Americans.

#1 Argentina – 1858 Points

Reigning world champions Argentina have retained the top spot with 1858 points, adding 2.8 points to their tally since the last FIFA rankings on February 15.

With Lionel Messi out nursing his leg injury, La Albiceleste played El Salvador and Costa Rica during the March international break, making light work of both games. Against El Salvador, Argentina secured a 3-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernandez, and Giovani Lo Celso. They then recorded a 3-1 comeback win over Costa Rica. Angel Di Maria, Alexis Mac Allister, and Lautaro Martinez all scored in the second half for Argentina after Manfred Ugalde put Costa Rica ahead in the first half.