“It is written in the stars” – Chris Sutton Makes Shocking FA Cup Semi-Final Prediction For Coventry City vs Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty
Coventry Manchester United
Coventry Manchester United

Ex-Chelsea man Chris Sutton has backed Championship side Coventry City to beat Premier League giants Manchester United in their upcoming FA Cup semi-final. Calling himself a dreamer, Sutton predicted Coventry would beat United 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (April 21).

Coventry City manager Mark Robins had a brief but eventful run at Manchester United between 1988 and 1992. The most important moment of his Manchester United career came on January 7, 1990, when he scored the winner against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Third Round. It was widely speculated that then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson would have lost his job had United lost the game against Nottingham.

Robins also scored in the FA Cup semi-final replay against Oldham Athletic, helping United to the final, where they beat Crystal Palace to clinch the trophy. It marked the Red Devils’ first piece of silverware under Ferguson.

Chris Sutton Says It Is Mark Robins’ Destiny To Beat Manchester United

Predicting the outcome of the FA Cup semi-final clash between Coventry City and Manchester United, Sutton backed his former Norwich City teammate, Robins, to produce another cup masterclass. Only this time, he would be hurting the Mancunians instead of aiding them.

Sutton wrote:

Coventry are not in the greatest form in the Championship, with three defeats in their past four games, but I am a romantic at heart and I believe in fairytales too.

It is written in the stars that Sky Blues boss Mark Robins wins this tie, against his former club. My old Norwich team-mate famously scored an FA Cup third-round winner for Manchester United in 1990 that saved Sir Alex Ferguson’s job, but now I think he will push Erik ten Hag closer to the exit door.

He added:

United should be beating Coventry comfortably but they have lacked consistency all season and I don’t have faith in them to suddenly find it now.

So, let me dream a little here. I’ve got great memories of the 1987 final, when Keith Houchen’s diving header helped Coventry upset Tottenham and lift the FA Cup, and what a day it would be for them if they win.”

Sutton’s prediction: 2-1 Coventry City

Coventry are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Birmingham City (April 13). United, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw with Premier League rivals Bournemouth on the same day.

