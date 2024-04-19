Former Celtic ace Chris Sutton has backed Manchester City to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League elimination when they meet Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday (April 20). Sutton believes the Cityzens will comfortably overcome ego-riddled Chelsea, securing a 3-0 victory.

Chelsea’s Everton Routing Marred By Penalty Debacle

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea secured an emphatic 6-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League on Monday night (April 15). Cole Palmer scored a hat-trick in the first half before turning into a haul with a coolly taken penalty in the second 45. Before dispatching the penalty, however, Palmer was subjected to a shocking protest from Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, with both wanting to take the penalty ahead of designated kick-taker Palmer. The former Manchester City man ultimately refused to give it away and slotted it home to take his Premier League goal tally to 20 for the season.

After the game, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino condemned Jackson and Madueke’s behavior, warning he would not tolerate such squabbles on the pitch, especially when the first-choice penalty taker is present and eager.

Chris Sutton Backs Manchester City To Outclass Chelsea

While Chelsea seemingly have a dressing room rift to sort out, Manchester City are looking to bounce back following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final elimination to Real Madrid. Sutton believes City were unlucky to lose to Madrid on penalties and will not have trouble returning to winning ways against the Blues at Wembley Stadium.

In his prediction column for BBC, Sutton wrote:

“Manchester City did not deserve to go out of the Champions League on Wednesday. On the balance of play against Real Madrid, they can count themselves a bit unlucky to lose the tie. It is important that they bounce back quickly, though, starting here.

“City’s main focus now will be their attempt to become the first side in the 136-year history of English league football to be crowned champions four times in a row. That would be a huge achievement, and going out of Europe will aid that. Pep is greedy for trophies, though, and of course he will want to lift the FA Cup again too.”

He added:

“Chelsea have drawn with City twice this season and they will be dangerous with Palmer in their team. But the kerfuffle over who would take their penalty against Everton on Monday, when Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson argued before Palmer took the ball and scored his fourth goal, sums up the whole situation at the club.

“It appears that they have an odd dressing room at the moment, with a lot of inflated egos in there, and if Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino cannot create harmony, you wonder who will.”

Sutton wrapped up by adding:

“Pochettino will want a trophy to underline their improvement, but I think it will be City who progress. I am backing the holders to flex their muscles again, go again… and win this tie quite comfortably.”

Sutton’s prediction: 3-0 Manchester City

Man City and Chelsea have met 176 times so far in all competitions. The Londoners have won 71, the Mancunians 63, while the remaining 42 games have ended all square.