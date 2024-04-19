La Liga side Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler this summer. Betis have already approached Los Blancos, showing their eagerness to pull off the transfer.

Arda Guler Has Endured A Difficult Debut Season At Real Madrid

Days after announcing Jude Bellingham as their newest recruit, Real Madrid unveiled Arda Guler’s signing. Unlike Bellingham, who had made headlines with his performances at Borussia Dortmund, Guler did not cost Los Blancos a fortune. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder moved from Turkish side Fenerbahce for a €20 million ($21.32 million) fee, selecting the All-Whites ahead of many eligible suitors.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was quick to praise the youngster, but could not include him in his early-season plans, as he damaged his Meniscus soon after joining. The injury kept him out of action for the remainder of 2023, with him ultimately making his La Liga debut in a 2-1 victory over UD Las Palmas at the end of January. He has since featured in four more games in La Liga, scoring once. Guler, who has played less than 100 minutes this season, is still searching for his first La Liga start under Ancelotti.

The competition for places will only get fiercer at Real Madrid next season. So, there is a good chance the club could sanction a loan move and allow Guler to develop his game.

Real Betis Want To Sign Arda Guler

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis are looking to capitalize on the player’s uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and prize him away on loan in the summer transfer window. They have also made contact with Madrid to discuss the deal. Gonzalo Novillo, who scouted Guler for Real Madrid, currently works in sports management at Real Betis. Having someone familiar could persuade Guler to consider a switch to Betis seriously.

Real Betis reportedly want to sign Guler on a season-long loan, but a two-season deal could also be on the cards. However, before applying seriously for Guler’s services, Betis must qualify for European soccer next season. Los Merengues have reportedly decided they will only loan Guler to a club competing in Europe in 2024-25. Betis, who are in eighth place in the rankings, must climb a couple of places over the next seven Matchdays to meet the criterion.