Soccer

International Friendlies: Spain vs. Brazil – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Spain vs Brazil
Spain vs Brazil

Two former world champions will meet in one of the most highly-anticipated friendly encounters of the ongoing international break. Continue reading to get all the key details of the fascinating contest.

Spain vs. Brazil – Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch In The United States

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain will welcome Dorival Junior’s Brazil to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid for their upcoming international friendly. The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 26.

Since it is a friendly match, there is a scarcity of official streaming sources in the United States. FuboTV is the only verified source that will carry the game in the US. There is a free trial available, making it convenient for new users.

Spain vs. Brazil – Preview

Team Form

Spain, who won the 2010 FIFA World Cup, are one of the best international teams on the planet. However, they have struggled to perform consistently in the last few years. Their lack of cohesion came to the fore once again in their most recent international outing. They failed to plant their best foot forward in their clash with Colombia at the London Stadium last weekend. La Roja succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against the South Americans, with Daniel Munoz scoring the winner in the 71st minute.

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil, have also struggled to perform lately. The transition instigated by Tite’s departure has not been smooth, with Dorival Junior still striving to find the right balance. After suffering three consecutive defeats to Uruguay, Colombia, and Argentina, the Selecao produced a much encouraging result in their last game. Brazil beat England 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (March 23), with 17-year-old attacker Endrick scoring the winning goal.

Head-To-Head

Brazil and Spain will meet for the first time since squaring off in the Confederations Cup final in 2013. Brazil emerged victorious in that match, beating Spain 3-0 at the Maracana Stadium. According to the data obtained from Opta, Spain have only won in two of their last nine meetings with the Canaries. The most recent of the two wins came in Gijon in September 1990, with the hosts securing a 3-0 triumph.

Spain vs. Brazil – Prediction

Spain will look to return to winning ways after falling to a shock 1-0 defeat to Colombia in their last outing. They have plenty of firepower and De la Fuente will not hesitate to let loose.

Real Madrid‘s Brazilian superstars, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, meanwhile, will look to impress at their home ground on Saturday. With them eager to make a statement, Spain could struggle to hold firm and maintain the team’s defensive shape.

Tuesday’s game will not be a slam dunk for either team, but Brazil just might edge it. We predict a 2-1 win for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Spain vs Brazil
Soccer

LATEST International Friendlies: Spain vs. Brazil – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
Real Madrid Icon Toni Kroos
Soccer
5 Longest-Serving Midfielders In Real Madrid History: Germany Ace Toni Kroos Claims 5th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in the history of soccer. Their glory, however, has not come without sacrifices, with many club favorites paying the price for…

PSG Man Bradley Barcola
Soccer
7 Most Valuable Non-International Players In The World (March 2024): PSG Ace Bradley Barcola Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024

Every top player worth their salt wishes to represent their nation’s senior team on the international stage. The pride of stepping onto the pitch, sporting one’s country’s colors, and sensing…

Tottenham Gallagher
Soccer
Tottenham Prepare £30-£40m Early Summer Bid For Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 25 2024
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Soccer
“It’s those sort of deals that need to be done” – Expert Tips Chelsea To Sell 3 Players To Comply With FFP Rules
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Christian Falk Issues Discouraging Update On Potential Jurgen Klopp Successor
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Claims Gunners Like 25-Year-Old Striker But Cites Reasons Why Move May Not Materialize
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Arrow to top