Two former world champions will meet in one of the most highly-anticipated friendly encounters of the ongoing international break. Continue reading to get all the key details of the fascinating contest.

Spain vs. Brazil – Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch In The United States

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain will welcome Dorival Junior’s Brazil to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid for their upcoming international friendly. The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 26.

Since it is a friendly match, there is a scarcity of official streaming sources in the United States. FuboTV is the only verified source that will carry the game in the US. There is a free trial available, making it convenient for new users.

Spain vs. Brazil – Preview

Team Form

Spain, who won the 2010 FIFA World Cup, are one of the best international teams on the planet. However, they have struggled to perform consistently in the last few years. Their lack of cohesion came to the fore once again in their most recent international outing. They failed to plant their best foot forward in their clash with Colombia at the London Stadium last weekend. La Roja succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against the South Americans, with Daniel Munoz scoring the winner in the 71st minute.

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil, have also struggled to perform lately. The transition instigated by Tite’s departure has not been smooth, with Dorival Junior still striving to find the right balance. After suffering three consecutive defeats to Uruguay, Colombia, and Argentina, the Selecao produced a much encouraging result in their last game. Brazil beat England 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (March 23), with 17-year-old attacker Endrick scoring the winning goal.

Head-To-Head

Brazil and Spain will meet for the first time since squaring off in the Confederations Cup final in 2013. Brazil emerged victorious in that match, beating Spain 3-0 at the Maracana Stadium. According to the data obtained from Opta, Spain have only won in two of their last nine meetings with the Canaries. The most recent of the two wins came in Gijon in September 1990, with the hosts securing a 3-0 triumph.

Spain vs. Brazil – Prediction

Spain will look to return to winning ways after falling to a shock 1-0 defeat to Colombia in their last outing. They have plenty of firepower and De la Fuente will not hesitate to let loose.

Real Madrid‘s Brazilian superstars, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, meanwhile, will look to impress at their home ground on Saturday. With them eager to make a statement, Spain could struggle to hold firm and maintain the team’s defensive shape.

Tuesday’s game will not be a slam dunk for either team, but Brazil just might edge it. We predict a 2-1 win for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.