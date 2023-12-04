FIFA Men’s World Rankings December 2023: Top 20 Nations

On November 30, FIFA published the final men’s world rankings for 2023. The governing body of soccer has taken the 2024 UEFA EURO qualifiers, 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and friendly fixtures into account to update its list of the top 200 soccer-playing nations on the planet.

Below, we will check out the 20-best-ranked teams on the planet, figuring out which teams lost and gained the most points since the last FIFA rankings in October. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

#20 Senegal – 1594.31 Points

With 1594.31 points on the board, Sadio Mane’s Senegal are officially the 20th-best team in the world. They have lost 6.51 points since FIFA evaluated them last in October.

Senegal played two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November. They beat South Sudan 4-0 on November 18 before playing out a goalless draw with Togo on November 21.

#19 Denmark – 1601.31 Points

In 19th sit Denmark with a point total of 1601.31. Christian Eriksen’s side have lost 10.84 points owing to their sub-par performances in November.

On November 17, Denmark clinched a 2-1 victory over Slovenia in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers. Three days later, they were thoroughly outclassed by Norther Ireland, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat away from home.

#18 Switzerland – 1613.44 Points

Switzerland have lost the most points among the top 20 teams in the November FIFA rankings. Losing 31.94 points, they have brought their total to 1613.44, slipping from 14th to 18th place in the rankings in only a month.

The Swiss endured a disappointing end to their 2024 European Championship qualification journey. On November 18, they drew 1-1 against underdogs Kosovo before losing 1-0 to Romania on November 21.

#17 Japan – 1620.19 Points

The only Asian team in the top 20, Japan have 1620.19 points to their name. Gaining 7.20 points in November, they have climbed up a place to book the 17th spot.

Japan participated in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November. On November 16, they claimed a 5-0 victory over Myanmar before beating Syria by the same scoreline on November 21.

#16 Germany – 1631.22 Points

One of the best teams in the history of soccer, Germany lost 12.27 points in November. With 1631.22 points to their name, Germany are in 16th place in the FIFA men’s world rankings.

Germany lost both of their friendly outings in November. On November 18, Germany lost 3-2 to Turkey before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Austria. Julian Nagelsmann will need to pull up his socks if he wants to avoid embarrassment at home in the 2024 European Championship.

#15 Colombia – 1651.2 Points

Colombia have gained a whopping 24.60 points since the last FIFA rankings in October, pushing their total to 1651.2 points and emerging as the 15th-best national team on the planet.

Their splendid performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers was the reason behind their resurgence. They spectacularly beat Brazil 2-1 in the qualifiers on November 16 before beating Paraguay 1-0 on November 21.

#14 Mexico – 1655.21 Points

Losing 8.73 points and two places since October, Mexico have slipped to 14th place in the FIFA men’s world rankings.

Mexico went up against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals. They lost 2-0 to them in the first leg before beating them 2-0 in the reverse fixture. The game was ultimately settled on penalties, with El Aguila Real clinching a 4-2 win in the shootout.

#13 Morocco – 1661.69 Points

Last World Cup’s surprise package Morocco are 13th in FIFA’s rankings, having accumulated 1661.69 points so far. The Atlas Lions have gained 3.20 points owing to their performance in November.

Morocco’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier with Eritrea was canceled on November 16 but the game against Tanzania went ahead as scheduled. The north African powerhouse claimed a 2-0 victory away from home in that fixture.

#12 USA – 1665.27 Points

The United States Men’s Nation Team (USMNT) have lost 10.62 points since the FIFA rankings in October. With 1665.27 points on the board, the USA are 12th-best national soccer team on the planet.

The USA played two CONCACAF Nations League games in November. They beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in their first game on November 16 before losing 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

#11 Uruguay – 1665.99 Points

South American powerhouse Uruguay have been the second-highest gainers on this list behind Colombia, with them adding 22.27 points to their name to take their total to 1665.99 points. Such massive gains have allowed them to jump four places and land on 11th in the standings.

Uruguay secured two big wins in November. On November 16, they snagged a 2-0 win over reigning world champions Argentina away from home. Five days later, they secured a 3-0 win over Bolivia at home.

#10 Croatia – 1717.57 Points

Gaining 5.69 points since FIFA’s rankings in October, Croatia have taken their total to 1717.57 points. Luka Modric and Co. enjoyed a comfortable November, clinching two wins with clean sheets in the 2024 UEFA EURO qualifiers.

Croatia first beat Latvia 2-0 in their backyard before nicking a 1-0 victory over Armenia at home, ensuring top spot in their qualifying group.

#9 Italy -1718.82 Points

Reigning European champions Italy have claimed the ninth spot, amassing a total of 1718.82 points. Italy won one game and drew another in November, and as a result, gained only 1.01 points since the rankings in October.

Italy first took on North Macedonia in the European Championship qualifiers on November 17, coming away with a comfortable 5-2 win. Three days later, they squared off against Ukraine, but could not find a way through. The game ended goalless at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

#8 Spain – 1732.64 Points

Two-time European Championship winners Spain have remained steady in eighth place in FIFA rankings. Gaining 6.67 points in November, La Roja now have 1732.64 points to their name.

Spain recorded identical 3-1 victories in their 2024 UEFA EURO qualifiers in November. They first beat Cyprus on November 15 before beating Georgia by the same 3-1 scoreline at home.

#7 Portugal – 1745.06 Points

In seventh place sit Cristiano Ronaldo’s formidable Portugal with a total of 1745.06 points. Despite winning both their games in November, Os Navegadores have lost a position in the rankings.

Portugal first went to Liechtenstein for their 2024 European Championship qualifier on November 16. Goals from Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo propelled them to a 2-0 victory. They clinched another 2-0 victory on November 19, this time at home against Iceland. Owning to the two wins, Portugal gained 5.23 points since October.

#6 Netherlands – 1745.48 Points

The Netherlands will end 2023 in sixth place in the FIFA men’s world rankings, with their current point total standing at 1745.48. Owing to their impressive performances in November, they have gained 6.22 points and leapfrogged Portugal in the rankings.

The Dutch played two 2024 European championship qualifiers in November. They first claimed a slender 1-0 victory over Ireland before bagging a 6-0 win away in Gibraltar.

#5 Brazil – 1784.09 Points

Five-time world champions Brazil have lost the most points in the top 10. Losing 28.11 points since the rankings in October, Brazil have slipped to fifth place in FIFA men’s world rankings.

Brazil lost both their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November. They lost 2-1 to Colombia on November 16 before losing 1-0 to bitter rivals Argentina on November 21. They have not won a CONCACAF qualifier since the slender 1-0 victory over Peru on September 12.

#4 Belgium – 1798.46 Points

In fourth place, we have Belgium, who have gained 4.75 points since the October rankings to take their total to 1798.46 points. The Belgian Red Devils’ successes in November have helped them climb up a place and land in fourth.

Belgium first secured a 1-0 win over Serbia in a friendly on November 15. They returned to 2024 European Championship qualifiers on November 18, claiming a 5-0 victory over Azerbaijan.

#3 England – 1800.05 Points

Gareth Southgate’s England have climbed up to third place in FIFA rankings, primarily thanks to Brazil’s abysmal showing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Three Lions, who now have 1800.05 points, were below their best in the 2024 UEFA EURO qualifiers in November, winning one game and drawing the other.

England failed to impress in their meeting with Malta on November 17 but managed to secure a 2-0 win. However, North Macedonia put up a stronger resistance and held them to a 1-1 draw on November 20.

#2 France – 1845.44 Points

With 1845.44 points to their name, France are the second-highest-ranked team on the current FIFA men’s world rankings. Les Bleus have lost 7.67 points since FIFA’s last rankings in October.

France recorded a record 14-0 win over Gibraltar in their 2024 European Championship qualifier on November 18, with Kylian Mbappe starring by scoring thrice and providing three assists. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winners, however, drew 2-2 with Greece three days later.

#1 Argentina – 1855.2 Points

World champions Argentina remain at the summit of the FIFA rankings, having put up 1855.2 points on the board. Lionel Messi and Co., however, were not at their best during the November international break. As a result, they have lost 6.09 points since the rankings in October.

La Albiceleste lost 2-0 to Uruguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on November 16. They, nevertheless, swiftly recovered from the setback, claiming a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Brazil on November 21. They currently sit at the top of the CONCACAF rankings with a two-point lead over second-placed Uruguay.