Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 28th February

Plenty of betting opportunities for horse racing fans to get stuck into today with afternoon jumping cards at Carlisle and Plumpton this afternoon, while Wolverhampton provides the all-weather action tonight.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – 28th February 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Rightplacerighttime @ 10/11 with bet365 – 1.35 Carlisle

A rare runner at the track for Irish handler Emmet Mullins so the hint should be taken. This 7 year-old was last seen running second at the Dublin Racing Festival in a 24-runner handicap hurdle and is bringing that form to the table here will be hard to beat.

Saligo [email protected] 7/4 with bet365 – 1.50 Plumpton

Ran a solid sixth on hurdles debut at Newbury earlier this month – beaten only 3 ½ lengths. Can be expected to have learned a lot from that, plus it also came off a 124-day break from the track. He’s a former 80-rated flat performer (9 runs on level) so not without racing experience, while the first-time hood on today looks a good move having raced a tad free the last day.

Flaminger @ 4/1 with bet365 – 3.35 Plumpton

A tight little handicap chase here, but the Gary Moore yard have been in scintillating form of late so a chance is taken on their 7 year-old here. He’s won three times (15 runs) over fences and with the last chase win coming off a 17lb higher mark it’s fair to say he’s not badly treated at the moment. He’s a course winner too and jockey Josh Moore is back in the saddle – he’s the only jockey to win on him (3 times)!

Base Note @ 4/5 with bet365 – 7.00 Wolverhampton

Caught the eye when winning easily by 5 lengths at Lingfield last time out. Has been gelded since that run and is up 7lbs for that success. The horse should have more to come though with that only being his fourth career run and the step up to 1m4f (from 1m 2f) can also eke out a bit more improvement having stayed on well the last day.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.