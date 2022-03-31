Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Friday 1st April

As we head into Friday the horse racing action is coming at us thick and fast. We’ve afternoon action from Leicester (flat), Newbury (jumps) & Ayr (jumps), plus Southwell (AW), Wexford (jumps, Ire) and Dundalk (AW) all race in the late afternoon and into the evening.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.
Today's Lucky 15 Tips – Friday 1st April 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
CITY CHIEF @ SP with BetUK – 1.45 Ayr
Caught the eye when winning at Hereford last month. This will be hard but this Nicky Henderson-trained 5 year-old has only had three runs over hurdles and can be expected to have more to offer now he’s found the winning habit.
NIETZCHE @ SP with BetUK – 3.30 Ayr
CD winner that actually landed this race 12 months ago. Gets in here with just 10st 3lbs to carry too and is rated a massive 12lbs lower than last year too. The Brian Ellison yard have also won this race three times since 2013.
NAHANNI @ SP with BetUK – 3.55 Leicester
William Buick rides this Charlie Appleby runner and that looks significant. This Godolphin-owned 3 year-old won at the second time of asking at Kempton at the start of February and now switched to turf and in the first-time blinkers looks the sort to progress.
BLAIRGOWRIE @ SP with BetUK – 4.50 Newbury
Jockey Nico de Boinville heads to Newbury for some good rides on the day for trainer Nicky Henderson and this looks to be one of those. This 6 year-old was a fair second to Jepeck last time at Wincanton but having looked a bit one-paced that day should enjoy the step up to 3m here.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
