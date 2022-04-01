Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 1 April

Following the horse racing NAP of the Day at SportsLens yielded £25.82 profit to a £1 level stake in March. That’s no April Fools’ Day joke. Today’s best Bet of the Day is Patroclus who runs in the extended 2m 7f novices’ limited handicap chase at Newbury (2:30). He appeals at terrific 3/1 odds.

563 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

From the top UK horse racing stable of Nicky Henderson, Patroclus steps up in trip here after an eye-catching third last time out. That form has worked out well, so this six-year-old Shirocco gelding looks well worth a wager. He rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for Friday, 1 April. This is why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Patroclus win?

Henderson has a 22 per cent strike rate at Newbury over the past five seasons. In Patroclus, he has a lightly-raced sort open to plenty of further progress. After landing his second chase outing at Leicester, he was far from disgraced when third at Kempton last time out. The race result from that day reveals him jumping out to his left.

While that meant Patroclus forfeited ground at every fence around the tight, turning right-handed track of Kempton, it’s no problem at Newbury. The anticlockwise course and step up in distance on a more galloping track should suit him. That Kempton form has worked out superbly well too.

The runner-up, Foxboro, came out and won at Sandown. Le Cameleon back in fourth, meanwhile, subsequently scored at Newton Abbot. One True King, the last of six finishers, defied top weight at Market Rasen on his switch back to hurdles last time out. This is why Patroclus is the horse racing NAP of the Day today with 888Sport going a tempting 3/1 overnight.

207 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Hidden Heroics a Great Each Way Bet at Ayr Today

Up at Ayr, meanwhile, Dan Skelton saddles Hidden Heroics in the opening 3m novices’ handicap hurdle (1:45). Given his winning background in an Irish Point, this horse looks overpriced and well worth backing each way. A five-year-old son of Coastal Path, Hidden Heroics is clearly held in high regard by connections.

Skelton declared him to run in the Grade 2 Persian War at Chepstow but withdrew him on account of the going. Hidden Heroics has since proven ground with good in the description is no problem. He simply found the trip at Wetherby and Ascot too sharp on his first couple of hurdles outings.

It was no surprise when stepped up to an extended 2m 4f at Newcastle when last in action that horse racing betting sites sent Hidden Heroics off as their 7/4 favourite. Now making his handicap bow off 115, he could be very well treated. Odds of 11/1 are generous for a horse from a yard with a 26 per cent strike rate at Ayr over the last five seasons.

985 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

There’s a great new customer betting offer for punters to take advantage of from 888Sport. Why not back our horse racing NAP of the Day and get it? This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal that any SportsLens readers that don’t have an account with them already can receive.

Sign up to 888Sport with promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallet services such as Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter, because these payment options just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day meets those requirements. Once this settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Bet a tenner on today’s horse racing NAP of the Day and receive those £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Claiming the offer is easy by following these steps:

New customers join 888Sport with promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

106 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Today’s Spreadex analysis gives spread betting fans advice and recommendations

Look at the latest Lucky 15 tips with four of our best bets in one sweet system bet

The card at Ayr today features in the Placepot tips for Tote betting enthusiasts

View our horse racing tips today with selections from all the UK and Irish action

SportLens’ top tipster Andrew Mount gives his best bets for today

Next Week – The Grand National at Aintree

We’re just eight days away from the Grand National at Aintree now. With this year’s edition of the world’s most famous steeplechase fast approaching on Saturday, 9 April, we have tons of related content: