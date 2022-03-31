Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – April 1st

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in fine form this week with several winners at up to 10-1 and and he has four more picks on Friday, April 1st.

AYR 5.15

STRINGTOYOURBOW (system – Christian Williams long travellers)

Christian Williams has a strong record with horses travelling more than 250 to the racecourse, with 32 winners from 108 runners for a profit of £14.17 to the usual £1 stake. His handicappers who started in first three in the betting were 29 from 77 (37.7%) for a profit of £22.67. STRINGTOYOURBOW, 9-2 second favourite at the time of writing, was only beaten by a neck into second at Newbury on his latest start, clocking a fast time in the process, and can go one better.

DUNDALK 6.20

ALABASTER (system – Archipenko, turf to all-weather switch)

Progeny of the sire Archipenko have a good record when switching from the turf to all-weather, especially when fresh (after a break of more than four weeks). Had we backed all 127 qualifiers we’d have found 21 winners for a profit of £68.50 (expected winners only 10.87). ALABASTER, off since finishing fourth over hurdles last summer, could be worth chancing in this 2m handicap.

DUNDALK 6.50

ROSSCARBERY (system – Paddy Twomey stable switchers)

Paddy Twomey has a fine record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other trainers, scoring with no less than eight of the 19 qualifiers for a profit of £16.99 to a £1 level stake at SP. Stall 1 is of some concern for ROSSCARBERY in this 1m maiden but those ‘switcher’ stats are persuasive and he should outclass his rivals.

SOUTHWELL 8.10

TOM TULLIVER (system – sire Hot Streak, 5f, all-weather)

TOM TULLIVER’s sire Hot Streak does well with his progeny over 5f on the all-weather, scoring with 18 of the 97 qualifiers for a profit of £81.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. Tom Tulliver was well held over course and distance on his recent stable debut but blew the start from a difficult draw on his first start for three months. He should do better tonight

