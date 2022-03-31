Horse Racing Tips Australia: Friday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Albany, Cranbourne, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Muswellbrook, Rockhampton and Sapphire Coast, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets.

The eight meetings in Australia at Albany, Cranbourne, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier and Muswellbrook, all get underway in the afternoon with evening racing from Sapphire Coast and Rockhampton. The first race sets off at 12.35pm at Mount Gambier, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 9.15pm at Cranbourne.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Mount Gambier and one from Albany, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse Racing Tips Australia: Albany, Cranbourne, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Muswellbrook, Rockhampton and Sapphire Coast

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meeting’s today!

NAP – IRISH PLAYBOY @ 9/5 with BlueBet – Race 5, 3.00 Mount Gambier

Our NAP of the day comes in the form of Irish Playboy, who we think will make it back-to-back wins this afternoon.

This 5-year-old is in some great form, and looks the horse to beat in this race at Mount Gambier. Most recently, he won by two lengths at Sale which ended up being a straight forward affair. His second place finish before that was unlucky, as he was just pipped by a nose.

Irish Playboy is capable of a big finish here and we think he will make it a second win on the spin here this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – GINGER GREEN @ 9/2 with BlueBet – Race 5, 4.10 Albany

Our Next Best bet selection comes in the fifth race of the afternoon at Albany where we think Ginger Green has a great chance of picking up the victory.

In his last five outings, he has a win and two second and third place finishes respectively, boasting the most impressive form in the field. Has plenty of pace and as long has he isn’t over raced in the middle stages of the race, he should be there or there abouts come the winning post.

This 4-year-old should improve a bit more as anticipated, and if he does we think he is the horse to beat here.

Check out all of our selections across the eight meetings in Australia on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Albany, Cranbourne, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Muswellbrook, Rockhampton and Sapphire Coast on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 61 races in Australia:

Albany Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.55 Oddoneout @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.35 Colour Me Son @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 3, 3.08 Valenza @ 15/2 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.40 Dynamite Bay @ 18/5 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.10 Ginger Green (NB) @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.40 Morgs Freeman @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.10 Western King @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Cranbourne Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 5.45 Highground @ 16/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 6.15 Romeus @ 25/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 6.45 Dollar Chaser @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 7.15 Mischinka @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Race 5, 7.45 Nursery Chime @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 8.15 Lumber Punk @ 2/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 8.45 Brave Star @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Race 8, 9.15 Areyoulistening @ 40/1 with BlueBet

Geelong Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 12.50 Atlantic Way @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.25 Robert The Puss @ 19/20 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.00 Coleridge @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 2.35 Rylstone @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.10 Kashiwa @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 3.50 Gojazz @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.30 Huguenot @ 17/5 with BlueBet

Sunshine Coast Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 6.00 Vienna Express @ 14/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 6.30 Mishani Hood @ 60/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 7.00 Kaboom @ 16/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 7.30 Chilliwack @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 8.00 Realaide @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 8.35 Majestics Request @ 9/5 with BlueBet

Race 7, 9.10 Tickler @ 9/5 with BlueBet

Mount Gambier Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 12.35 Love To Love @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.10 Aeroette @ 11/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 1.45 The Big Kahuna @ 19/10 with BlueBet

Race 4, 2.20 Rose Tiara @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.00 Irish Playboy (NAP) @ 9/5 with BlueBet

Race 6, 3.40 Atomic Wizard @ 11/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.20 Sebonna @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.00 Our Ellie Rose @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Muswellbrook Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.15 Ventus @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.50 Hombre @ 12/5 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.25 Salire @ 11/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.00 Simpkin @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.40 Pee Dee @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.20 Primal Scream @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.00 Ita @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.40 More Sundays @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Rockhampton Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 12.36 Boom Time Baby @ 2/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.11 Brook’s Girl @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 1.46 Brigalow Boy @ 1/2 with BlueBet

Race 4, 2.23 Tezoff @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.03 Matador @ 33/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 3.43 Deep Breath @ EVS with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.23 Sethlans @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.00 Grand De Lago @ 8/5 with BlueBet

Sapphire Coast Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.29 Cut To Pieces @ 18/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.04 Fleur De Rose @ 17/5 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.39 Alan @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.14 Loose Love @ 11/5 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.54 Onsettling Down @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.34 Bold Hawk @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.14 Iverson @ 11/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.52 Mancconi @ 6/4 with BlueBet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

