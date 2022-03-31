Horse Racing Tips Australia: Friday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Albany, Cranbourne, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Muswellbrook, Rockhampton and Sapphire Coast, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets.
Best Sports Betting Sign Up Bonuses
World’s Most Popular Bookie
100% Australian-Owned Bookie
Betting Exchange
The eight meetings in Australia at Albany, Cranbourne, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier and Muswellbrook, all get underway in the afternoon with evening racing from Sapphire Coast and Rockhampton. The first race sets off at 12.35pm at Mount Gambier, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 9.15pm at Cranbourne.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Mount Gambier and one from Albany, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse Racing Tips Australia: Albany, Cranbourne, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Muswellbrook, Rockhampton and Sapphire Coast
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meeting’s today!
NAP – IRISH PLAYBOY @ 9/5 with BlueBet – Race 5, 3.00 Mount Gambier
Our NAP of the day comes in the form of Irish Playboy, who we think will make it back-to-back wins this afternoon.
This 5-year-old is in some great form, and looks the horse to beat in this race at Mount Gambier. Most recently, he won by two lengths at Sale which ended up being a straight forward affair. His second place finish before that was unlucky, as he was just pipped by a nose.
Irish Playboy is capable of a big finish here and we think he will make it a second win on the spin here this afternoon.
NEXT BEST – GINGER GREEN @ 9/2 with BlueBet – Race 5, 4.10 Albany
Our Next Best bet selection comes in the fifth race of the afternoon at Albany where we think Ginger Green has a great chance of picking up the victory.
In his last five outings, he has a win and two second and third place finishes respectively, boasting the most impressive form in the field. Has plenty of pace and as long has he isn’t over raced in the middle stages of the race, he should be there or there abouts come the winning post.
This 4-year-old should improve a bit more as anticipated, and if he does we think he is the horse to beat here.
Other Horse Racing Tips
Today’s UK & Ireland Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Grand National Betting Offers and Free Bets
Check out all of our selections across the eight meetings in Australia on Friday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Albany, Cranbourne, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Muswellbrook, Rockhampton and Sapphire Coast on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 61 races in Australia:
Albany Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.55 Oddoneout @ 3/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.35 Colour Me Son @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 3, 3.08 Valenza @ 15/2 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.40 Dynamite Bay @ 18/5 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.10 Ginger Green (NB) @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.40 Morgs Freeman @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.10 Western King @ 12/1 with BlueBet
Cranbourne Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 5.45 Highground @ 16/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 6.15 Romeus @ 25/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 6.45 Dollar Chaser @ 3/1 with BlueBet
Race 4, 7.15 Mischinka @ 13/2 with BlueBet
Race 5, 7.45 Nursery Chime @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 8.15 Lumber Punk @ 2/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 8.45 Brave Star @ 13/2 with BlueBet
Race 8, 9.15 Areyoulistening @ 40/1 with BlueBet
Geelong Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 12.50 Atlantic Way @ 12/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.25 Robert The Puss @ 19/20 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.00 Coleridge @ 7/1 with BlueBet
Race 4, 2.35 Rylstone @ 12/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.10 Kashiwa @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 3.50 Gojazz @ 8/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.30 Huguenot @ 17/5 with BlueBet
Sunshine Coast Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 6.00 Vienna Express @ 14/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 6.30 Mishani Hood @ 60/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 7.00 Kaboom @ 16/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 7.30 Chilliwack @ 12/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 8.00 Realaide @ 13/2 with BlueBet
Race 6, 8.35 Majestics Request @ 9/5 with BlueBet
Race 7, 9.10 Tickler @ 9/5 with BlueBet
Mount Gambier Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 12.35 Love To Love @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.10 Aeroette @ 11/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 1.45 The Big Kahuna @ 19/10 with BlueBet
Race 4, 2.20 Rose Tiara @ 8/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.00 Irish Playboy (NAP) @ 9/5 with BlueBet
Race 6, 3.40 Atomic Wizard @ 11/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.20 Sebonna @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.00 Our Ellie Rose @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Muswellbrook Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.15 Ventus @ 13/2 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.50 Hombre @ 12/5 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.25 Salire @ 11/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.00 Simpkin @ 3/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.40 Pee Dee @ 10/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.20 Primal Scream @ 10/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.00 Ita @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.40 More Sundays @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Rockhampton Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 12.36 Boom Time Baby @ 2/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.11 Brook’s Girl @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 1.46 Brigalow Boy @ 1/2 with BlueBet
Race 4, 2.23 Tezoff @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.03 Matador @ 33/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 3.43 Deep Breath @ EVS with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.23 Sethlans @ 8/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.00 Grand De Lago @ 8/5 with BlueBet
Sapphire Coast Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.29 Cut To Pieces @ 18/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.04 Fleur De Rose @ 17/5 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.39 Alan @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.14 Loose Love @ 11/5 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.54 Onsettling Down @ 7/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.34 Bold Hawk @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.14 Iverson @ 11/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.52 Mancconi @ 6/4 with BlueBet
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
-
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)