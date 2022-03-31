Horse racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Ayr, Wexford, Leicester and Newbury, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. The flat racing today comes from Dundalk and Southwell on the all-weather tracks, both getting underway in the late afternoon/early evening. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets.

The six meetings at Ayr, Newbury, Leicester, Wexford, Dundalk and Southwell all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Leicester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.20pm at Dundalk.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newbury and one from Leicester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ayr, Newbury, Leicester, Wexford, Dundalk and Southwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – ANNSAM @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 3.40 Newbury

For our NAP of the day today, we have gone with the Evan Williams trained Annsam to win this handicap hurdle over 3m52y.

This 7-year-old has won both in chasing and hurdling, and has looked impressive over both at times. He has mainly been chasing for the past two years, but stepped back to the hurdles last month and had a good run finishing third as a relative outsider.

That good run will have given him confidence, and with Adam Wedge on the saddle this afternoon, here at SportsLens we think he has every chance of getting back to winnings ways. The good to soft ground should also suit Annsam.

NEXT BEST – TANMAWWY @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 2.10 Leicester

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the third race at Leicester in a seven furlong Novice Stakes (GBB Race) where we have picked Tanmawwy to win.

This four-year-old is coming off a long layoff, but his one flat race outing was a mightily impressive win at Haydock. Provided he is fit and the inactivity hasn’t halted his progress, we believe Tanmawwy will take a lot of beating here.

He boasts a 100% win to race ratio, and that win was a good one. He won by almost five lengths and showed real turn of foot when shaken up and asked for a bit more. Should go well under Marco Ghiani today for trainer Charles Hills.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ayr, Newbury, Leicester, Wexford, Dundalk and Southwell on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Shearar @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Grey Skies @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.55 Soft Risk @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Presentandcounting @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Aurora Thunder @ 11/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Dino Velvet @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.15 Your Own Story @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Al Shahir @ 2/1 with Bet UK

1.55 Kincardine @ 13/8 with Bet UK

2.30 Switch Hitter @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.05 Mark Of Gold @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Annsam (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.15 Duc De Beauchene @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Atakan @ 11/1 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Jiffy Boy @ 9/4 with Bet UK

1.35 Old News @ 10/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Tanmawwy (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Watermelon Sugar @ 11/10 with Bet UK

3.20 King Viktor @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Nahanni @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Outrun The Storm @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Wexford Horse Racing Tips

4.00 Chiricahua @ SP with Bet UK

4.30 Scarlet Witch @ SP with Bet UK

5.00 Rajsalad @ SP with Bet UK

5.30 Recite A Prayer @ SP with Bet UK

6.00 Kavanaghs Corner @ SP with Bet UK

6.30 Crimson Chief @ SP with Bet UK

7.00 Enduring Love @ SP with Bet UK

Dundalk (AW) Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Goldmile @ SP with Bet UK

5.50 Inflection Point @ SP with Bet UK

6.20 Lady Of Luxury @ SP with Bet UK

6.50 Golden Lyric @ SP with Bet UK

7.20 Coviglia @ SP with Bet UK

7.50 Changingoftheguard @ SP with Bet UK

8.20 Pretty Little Liar @ SP with Bet UK

Southwell (AW) Horse Racing Tips

4.35 Airshow @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Twentysharesofgrey @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Codswallop @ 50/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Rollajam @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.40 Pangloss @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Asadjumeirah @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Rampoldi Plan @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Ustath @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

