Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown has set himself up for a massive contract extension this offseason

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Lions drafted WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the 4th round. He was the 112th overall pick. St. Brown knows all 16 WRs that were taken ahead of him in the draft. To this day, the 24-year-old still thinks he is the best in his class. He’s continued to get better each season and had another breakout year in 2023. 

His (119) catches, (1,515) receiving yards, and (10) touchdowns were all career-highs for St. Brown. The former USC WR also earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time. With that, St. Brown has set himself up for a massive contract extension this offseason. A well-deserved one to say the least. He’s continued to be dominant for the Lions in his first three seasons.

What will Amon-Ra St. Brown’s contract extension look like this offseason?


Last season, the Lions fell just short in the NFC championship game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. They were a few plays away from making the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance. Despite the tough end to their 2023 season, Detroit has a lot to be optimistic about in 2024. They’ll have virtually the same roster next season and shouldn’t lose too many key pieces. All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is someone the Lions are in discussions with for a contract extension.

Technically, 2024 is St. Brown’s last season on his rookie deal of four years, $4.2 million. The 24-year-old has far outplayed that contract and is in line to be one of the top-paid WRs in the NFL. NFL analyst Cam Marino reported that his extension will be at least three seasons and will have an annual salary of around $25 million. Only Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and A.J. Brown make that much per season. Elite company for St. Brown to be in.


Along with St. Brown, Lions’ QB Jared Goff could receive a contract extension this offseason. Goff is heading into the final year of his deal. The pairing of Jared Giff and Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the best in the league this season. No reason to split them up. The future is bright in Detroit and they will be a force in the NFC again in 2024.

