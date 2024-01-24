American Football

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting

Olly Taliku
Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us and ahead of the NFC Championship match this weekend, we take a look at the latest Amon-Ra St. Brown prop bets for the 49ers vs Lions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Championship Round Player Prop Picks vs San Francisco 49ers

  • St. Brown over 84.5 receiving yards -110
  • St. Brown over 7.5 receptions +100
  • St. Brown first touchdown scorer -110
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Pick 1: Over 84.5 Passing Yards -110 with BetOnline

Amon-Ra St. Brown has posted six games in a row with 75+ receiving yards and he will be hoping to continue his impressive post-season on Sunday against San Francisco.

St. Brown’s receiving yard line for this weekend’s NFC Championship game is 85 yards – which is a number Detroit’s wide receiver has covered in five of his last six games.

Through his two playoff games this season St. Brown has recorded 187 receiving yards and he should be targeted more than ever on Sunday in arguably the biggest game in Detroit’s history.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Pick 2: Over 7.5 Receptions +100 with BetOnline

St. Brown has a line of 7.5 receptions this weekend against the 49ers, with most bookmakers expecting the Lions wide receiver to be right in the thick of the action in his the NFC Championship game.

The Lions superstar has had 8-7-7-6-12 catches over his last five matches and with Jared Goff targeting St. Brown 14 times last weekend, we can again expect big numbers from his WR this weekend.

With Detroit playing in the biggest game of their season to date this weekend, we are anticipating over eight catches for Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +1000 with BetOnline

St. Brown was able to score his first career playoff touchdown last weekend, with an acrobatic catch against Tampa Bay securing the Lions a spot in this weeks Championship game vs Sean Francisco.

The best NFL bookmakers have St. Brown’s first touchdown price at +1000 for this weekend’s game, which is a great price for Detroit’s star man.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
