Leighton Vander Esch has announced his retirement two days after being released by the Cowboys

Zach Wolpin
Last Friday, the Dallas Cowboys released LB Leighton Vander Esch after six seasons. The 28-year-old was the 19th overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft. Injuries drastically changed his career trajectory and he’s never been the same. In 2023, Vander Esch played in just five games for the Cowboys. 

ESPN’s Todd Archer was the first to report that Leighton Vander Esch announced his retirement today. The former Cowboys linebacker is calling it a career after some serious neck injuries. On Friday, he was released by Dallas. Today, he announced his retirement from the NFL. Now, Vander Esch moves on to the next chapter in his life.

After six seasons, Leighton Vander Esch is retiring from the NFL


Sadly, the most productive season Leighton Vander Esch had in the NFL was his rookie season. The former first-round pick had 140 combined tackles. 102 of them solo tackles. Additionally, he had two interceptions and seven pass deflections in his rookie campaign. That earned Vander Esch his first Pro Bowl selection. On top of that, he was named second-team All-Pro as a rookie. It looked like the Cowboys had found their next star LB.

However, neck issues in his second season caused his year to be cut short. In 2019, Vander Esch played in just nine games. He had to undergo corrective surgery on his neck. Vander Esch played 10 games in 2020 and suffered a broken collarbone. Luckily, 2021 was a healthy season for Vander Esch, playing in all 17 games for Dallas. During his 2022 campaign, the former first-round pick played in 14 of their 17 games. He missed three due to a neck stinger.


In 2023, Vander Esch played just five games for the Dallas Cowboys. A lingering neck issue caused him to miss time. Rather than sacrifice his health, the former Cowboys LB is calling it a career. He ended up playing in 71 games for the Cowboys over six seasons and made 65 starts. Dallas had larger intentions for Vander Esch but injuries derailed his career. Linebacker is a position the Cowboys need to address this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

