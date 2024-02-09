NFL

Mike Zimmer will replace Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys

Zach Wolpin
The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera this offseason. Several candidates were interviewed for the job. Ultimately, they chose Dan Quinn to be their next head coach. He had spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. There was now a vacancy at DC that the Cowboys needed to fill. 

As of yesterday, Dallas hired former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator. Zimmer had a two-year hiatus from the NFL but has landed a job again. This is not the first time the 67-year-old has been with the Cowboys. From 2000-2006, Zimmer was DC under two different head coaches for Dallas. He’s back again and will look to get the most out of the talent the Cowboys have on their roster.

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has taken the DC job with the Dallas Cowboys


Mike Zimmer’s last position held in the NFL was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021. He finished with an 8-9 record in his last season and was 74-59-1 in eight years. With the Vikings, he made three playoff appearances and one lone trip to the NFC Championship game. Now, Zimmer gets the chance to rejoin the franchise that gave him his start in the NFL. Back in 1994, 34-year-old Mike Zimmer began his NFL journey as an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

He worked his way through the ranks and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2000. Zimmer held that position for seven seasons. At 67, he’ll be taking over the same job he held over 15 years ago. As a DC in the NFL, Zimmer is known for his hard-nosed defensive approach. Luckily, Zimmer has talent on all three levels of his defense with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Trevon Diggs.


The 2023 season will be an important one for the Dallas Cowboys. In the last three seasons, they’ve finished 12-5, but have not made it past the divisional round of the playoffs. There were rumors that owner Jerry Jones was going to fire head coach Mike McCarthy this offseason. Jones is keeping him around for 2024. However, this will undoubtedly be his last season if Dallas cannot make a deep playoff run. McCarthy will control the offense and Mike Zimmer will be in charge of the defense.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

