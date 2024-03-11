NFL

Landon Dickerson’s $21 million annual average value makes him the highest paid guard in the NFL

Zach Wolpin
While the Eagles’ 2023 season ended poorly, they still have a lot of young talent returning in 2024. Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox both announced their retirements this offseason. Philly is going to miss Kelce massively on their offensive line. He chose to walk away from the game after his third straight as a first-team All-Pro center. 

Having a dominant offensive line is something the Eagles have built their team around for years. Kelce will be missed but the Eagles are doing what they can to make sure the offensive line is still top-tier. That is why the Eagles are signing guard Landon Dickerson to a new extension. He’s been a key piece of their offensive line for the last three seasons.

Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson was guaranteed $50 million in his new extension with the Eagles


In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles used an early 2nd-round pick on Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. The 25-year-old quickly for in with Philadelphia’s high-powered offensive line. As a rookie, Dickerson played in 14 of their 17 games and made 13 starts. General Manager Howie Roseman was confident that Dickerson could be a star lineman in the NFL. That’s why his talent in the 2nd-round was too good for the team to pass up on.

Dickerson has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last two seasons for the Eagles. Additionally, he’s missed just one game in that span. Since 2011, he is the second offensive lineman taken after the first round to reach two Pro Bowls in their first three seasons. Philly has a special talent in Dickerson and they’re happy to have him locked into a new contract.


The 25-year-old’s new extension is for four years with a base of $84 million and a max value of $87 million. Dickerson is getting $50 million guaranteed and is getting a signing bonus of $20 million. His new extension sets the market for what free agent guard could be paid this offseason. They are not going to be cheap.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
