Brandon Graham and the Eagles have mutual interest about the veteran DE returning in 2024

Zach Wolpin
After a disappointing end to their 2023 season, the Eagles need to have a better game plan this offseason. That starts from the top of the organization to the bottom. They’ve hired new coordinators on offense and defense this offseason. However, the team will have some gaps to fill on the roster. 

All-Pro center Jason Kelce retired after 13 seasons with the Eagles. Leaving a huge void on their offensive line. However, the Eagles did receive positive news on defense. Pro Bowl DE Brandon Graham and Philadelphia are interested in the veteran returning in 2024. That would be his last season with the team and possibly his career. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that a deal could be signed prior to free agency starting on March 13.

The Eagles want to have Brandon Graham back for one final season in 2024


On Monday, rumors began to swirl that Eagles’ Brandon Graham had agreed to a new extension with Philly. Ian Rapoport took to X and said that Graham hasn’t signed a deal just yet. He did note there was “mutual interest” between the two parties about Graham re-signing. Rapoport noted that his extension could come after the new league year begins on March 13. Brandon Graham has spent the last 14 seasons with the Eagles. The 2024 season might be a farewell tour that not every player is lucky to get.

With the 13th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, the Eagles drafted Brandon Graham out of Michigan. The 35-year-old has been a reliable player for the Eagles in his 14 professional seasons thus far. After having (11.0) sacks in 2022, Graham has just (3.0) in 2023. He played in all 17 games for Philadelphia but made zero starts. Graham was signed to a one-year, $5 million deal for the 2023 season. After his drop in production last season, the Eagles should offer Graham another one-year deal between $3-5 million for 2024. Potentially his last season with Philly.


The veteran DE spoke to reporters yesterday and said he still has a “little bit of juice left.” He even mentioned the words “farewell tour” to the media. You do not say that unless you’re planning on that coming season being your last. Brandon Graham’s 15th season in 2024 will be his last with the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, Graham mentioned how he could possibly stick with the team once his career is over. Possibly as a coach or front office role. An extension for the 2024 season will be signed eventually by Graham to play one final year for the Eagles.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
