The College Football Playoff National Championship is almost here as the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies prepare to go head-to-head in Houston, Texas. Find our picks, parlay and predictions for the game here alongside the odds.

The No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies are both undefeated this season but one streak will come to an end in Monday’s finale at the DRG Stadium – the home of the NFL’s Houston Texans.

Michigan reigned supreme in their semifinal against Alabama in the Rose Bowl to reach their first CFP National Championship game in program history, grinding out an overtime win under the lead of star quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Washington defied underdog status to turn the tables on the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl, as Michael Penix Jr.’s 430 passing yards and two touchdowns led the Huskies to an iconic win in New Orleans.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm EST and is set up to be an all-time college football classic.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Picks

Michigan -4.5 (-110)

Under 55.5 total points (-110)

Bet On Our Michigan vs Washington Picks With Free Bets

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Michigan vs Washington wagers

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Picks Explained

Pick 1: Michigan Wolverines -4.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

It was a close encounter in their semifinal at the Rose Bowl, but the Michigan Wolverines proved exactly why they’re the No. 1 ranked team in the country with victory over Alabama in overtime.

J.J. McCarthy has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in program history which includes Tom Brady, throwing three touchdown passes and logging 221 yards on the day.

The Wolverines are a well oiled unit with one of the best defenses college football has ever seen, which completely shut down one of the country’s most elite dual-threat players in Jalen Milroe.

Pick 2: Under 55.5 total points @ -110 with BetOnline

Washington love to throw the ball and Michael Penix Jr. is arguably the best in the business in this department. The Huskies average an incredible 350 yards in the air per game, but they’ll face a different kettle of fish defensively in this match-up.

Michigan rank ninth in defensive success rate, fourth in opponent yards per play and this could be a huge factor in limiting Washington’s strengths. Both defenses have been rock solid and came up big in huge moments this season.

The Wolverines defense is No. 2 against the pass (152.6 yards per game) in the country and they’ll fancy their chances of limiting Penix Jr.’s biggest weapons.

Under 55.5 is our play for this one.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Same Game Parlay

Blake Corum over 106.5 rushing yards (-115)

J.J McCarthy over 0.5 interceptions (+105)

Rome Odunze anytime touchdown scorer (+100)

Combined Same Game Parlay odds: +650 with BetOnline

Blake Corum is one of the most dynamic backs in the country and whilst his rushing yardage prop sits quite high at 106.5, Michigan are likely to run the ball as much as they can during the contest.

Corum carried the ball 19 times for 83 yards against an Alabama defense who are built to stop the run, so against a weaker opposition on that side of the ball we’re expecting him to have more success this time around.

J.J. McCarthy was lucky not to have picked up an interception in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl and +105 looks a decent price for the quarterback to be picked off. Washington are a better defensive side than they get credit for and the pass rush could present problems.

Rome Odunze is widely regarded as one of the best wideouts in the country and we’re backing him to score a touchdown anytime. We’ll stay away from his receiving yards against lockdown cornerback Will Johnson, but he has every chance of finding six in the end zone.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Predictions

Michigan are on the brink of making history and they look like an overall better unit than Washington, who certainly won’t go down without a fight but we expect the Wolverines to take the edge here.

Michael Penix Jr. should face a tougher defense this time around and the Michigan corners will look to completely cut Odunze out of the equation. It’ll be a close one but preference lies with the Blues.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Prediction: Wolverines 30 – Huskies 21

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Odds

Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines: -200 | Washington Huskies: +165

Michigan Wolverines: -200 | Washington Huskies: +165 Point Spread: Wolverines (-4.5) -110 | Huskies (+4.5) -110

Wolverines (-4.5) -110 | Huskies (+4.5) -110 Total Points: Over 55.5 –110 | Under 55.5 -110