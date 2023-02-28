UFC

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Undercard: Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event At UFC 285?

Paul Kelly
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Undercard 1
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Undercard 1

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane goes down in just a few days time at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event, but who features on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane undercard at UFC 285.

Who Features On The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Undercard?

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane headlines this stellar UFC 285 card from the T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, the UFC 285 main card, prelims and early preliminary card is quite an attractive undercard. Not only is there some legitimate world title action, but there are also some huge prospects on the bill looking to make a name for themselves on this huge night of UFC action in Nevada.

First up, the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title is on the line as Valentina Shevchenko defends his world crown against Alexa Grasso.

This is a great fight on paper, with two of the best female fighters on the planet squaring off in the octagon. Shevchenko is widely regarded as one of the best female MMA fighters in history, and can further solidify herself as one of the best ever by making yet another successful title defense this Saturday night in the co-main event at UFC 285.

Shevchenko is the relatively heavy favourite to beat Grasso with the best offshore betting sites. However, Grasso herself is on a great run herself and will be confident of upsetting the odds and winning as the big underdog with the best US sportsbooks.

RELATED: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Predictions: UFC Betting Tips, Preview, Fight Time, Venue, Odds & Free Bet

Elsewhere on the main card, Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov goes down in the welterweight division is what is a fairly evenly matched fight. The winner of that fight could throw themself into the title picture later this year and will have eyes on the UFC 286 main event when Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman battle it out yet again for the UFC Welterweight Title.

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner in a lightweight fight and Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett in a middleweight contest make up the rest of the UFC 285 main card. Bo Nickal has had just one fight in the UFC but is already a huge name and one of the hottest prospects on the UFC roster right now.

On the prelims, former UFC bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt takes on Trevin Jones in features bout of the preliminary card. There is also another stellar middleweight fight between two top ten fighters as Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis goes down.

There are some other intriguing fights on the prelims which have implications in both the middleweight division and women’s flyweight division too. Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas and Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault make up the rest of the preliminary card.

On the early prelims there are five more fights the kick off UFC 285 from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Ian Garry vs Song Kenan is the pick of the early prelims fights on UFC Fight Pass.

The  full list of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard fights are detailed below in the table. Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso is the chief support with the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title on the line. 12 more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Ciryl Gane.

What a fight we have on our hands from Las Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

RELATED: When Is UFC 285? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Full Undercard For UFC 285

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 285. The undercard includes some more world title action in the women’s flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 5
Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 5
Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 3
Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Lightweight 3
Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Middleweight 3
Preliminary card (ESPN+)
Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones Bantamweight 3
Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 3
Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 3
Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault Middleweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Ian Garry vs Song Kenan Welterweight 3
Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez Bantamweight 3
Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 3
Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat Bantamweight 3
Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov Lightweight 3

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing.
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Arrow to top