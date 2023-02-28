Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane goes down in just a few days time at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event, but who features on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane undercard at UFC 285.

Who Features On The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Undercard?

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane headlines this stellar UFC 285 card from the T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, the UFC 285 main card, prelims and early preliminary card is quite an attractive undercard. Not only is there some legitimate world title action, but there are also some huge prospects on the bill looking to make a name for themselves on this huge night of UFC action in Nevada.

First up, the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title is on the line as Valentina Shevchenko defends his world crown against Alexa Grasso.

This is a great fight on paper, with two of the best female fighters on the planet squaring off in the octagon. Shevchenko is widely regarded as one of the best female MMA fighters in history, and can further solidify herself as one of the best ever by making yet another successful title defense this Saturday night in the co-main event at UFC 285.

Shevchenko is the relatively heavy favourite to beat Grasso with the best offshore betting sites. However, Grasso herself is on a great run herself and will be confident of upsetting the odds and winning as the big underdog with the best US sportsbooks.

Elsewhere on the main card, Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov goes down in the welterweight division is what is a fairly evenly matched fight. The winner of that fight could throw themself into the title picture later this year and will have eyes on the UFC 286 main event when Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman battle it out yet again for the UFC Welterweight Title.

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner in a lightweight fight and Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett in a middleweight contest make up the rest of the UFC 285 main card. Bo Nickal has had just one fight in the UFC but is already a huge name and one of the hottest prospects on the UFC roster right now.

On the prelims, former UFC bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt takes on Trevin Jones in features bout of the preliminary card. There is also another stellar middleweight fight between two top ten fighters as Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis goes down.

There are some other intriguing fights on the prelims which have implications in both the middleweight division and women’s flyweight division too. Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas and Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault make up the rest of the preliminary card.

On the early prelims there are five more fights the kick off UFC 285 from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Ian Garry vs Song Kenan is the pick of the early prelims fights on UFC Fight Pass.

The full list of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard fights are detailed below in the table. Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso is the chief support with the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title on the line. 12 more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Ciryl Gane.

What a fight we have on our hands from Las Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Full Undercard For UFC 285

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 285. The undercard includes some more world title action in the women’s flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 5 Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 5 Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 3 Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Lightweight 3 Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Middleweight 3 Preliminary card (ESPN+) Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones Bantamweight 3 Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 3 Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 3 Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault Middleweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Ian Garry vs Song Kenan Welterweight 3 Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez Bantamweight 3 Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 3 Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat Bantamweight 3 Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov Lightweight 3

