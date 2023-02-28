UFC

When Is UFC 285? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane UFC 4
Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane UFC 4

It’s fight week! UFC 285 is upon us as Jon Jones returns to and faces Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight card. What a night of UFC action we are in for this Saturday night!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
  • 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: March 4, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Above is everything you need to know about the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, March 4 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is an five round contest and will get underway at around 10.30pm EST approx.

Jon Jones goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Ciryl Gane is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated heavyweight matchup in Vegas on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ringwalks!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane : UFC 285 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Heavyweight Title clash live from Las Vegas on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Jones vs Gane fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.30pm EST.

RELATED: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Predictions: UFC Betting Tips, Preview, Fight Time, Venue, Odds & Free Bet

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 285. The undercard includes some more world title action in the women’s flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 5
Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 5
Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 3
Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Lightweight 3
Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Middleweight 3
Preliminary card (ESPN+)
Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones Bantamweight 3
Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 3
Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 3
Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault Middleweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Ian Garry vs Song Kenan Welterweight 3
Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez Bantamweight 3
Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 3
Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat Bantamweight 3
Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov Lightweight 3

