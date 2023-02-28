Without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far in the UFC down this weekend. That’s right, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is finally here. This highly anticipated UFC Heavyweight Title fight goes down on Saturday night, with UFC fans all around the world super excited for the bout.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Jones vs Gane fight. This includes fight predictions, betting tips, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a UFC free bet.

On paper, this fight is a truly compelling one and could be viewed as a 50/50 fight, despite the best UK betting apps slightly favouring ‘Bones’. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best mixed martial artists on the planet!

Can Jon Jones return and become as two-weight UFC champion? Will Ciryl Gane win the UFC Heavyweight Title at the second time of asking? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this huge UFC 285 main event, read on and check out our best UFC betting apps as well as UFC 285 predictions.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Preview

Arguably one of the biggest fights of the year goes down this weekend as Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane finally collide. This fight is for the UFC Heavyweight Title, with Jones returning to the octagon for the first time in three years.

This is a truly compelling heavyweight match-up as two of the best heavyweight’s on the planet do battle for UFC gold. In Ciryl Gane you have a man who has shot to the top of the heavyweight rankings is super quick fashion. He just fell short in his maiden UFC Heavyweight Title fight against Francis Ngannou, but bounced back with a sensational win last time out against Tai Tuivasa.

On the other side of the octagon you have the great Jon Jones. Jones is widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter to ever live, and is aiming to become a two weight world champion on Saturday night in his first fight at heavyweight. The Albuquerque, New Mexico man is undefeated in MMA bar a disqualification for an illegal shot over a decade ago. Since then, his resumé is perfect.

This fight really is a tricky one to call and that is made clear by the betting odds. The best US sportsbooks are finding it difficult to split the pair, but are slightly edging towards ‘Bones’ as the favorite.

Can Jon Jones solidify himself as the best MMA fighter to ever live? Will Ciryl Gane become a UFC Heavyweight Champion at the second time of asking and defeat the G.O.A.T? Only time will tell!

It’s almost fight night. Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane goes down this Saturday night at UFC 285, and it is simply not to be missed!

RELATED: When Is UFC 285? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

How to Claim the BetOnline Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 in UFC 285 Free Bets

Claiming the BetOnline UFC 285:Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Free Bets

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Prediction

Jon Jones comes into this fight as a relatively slim favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist the world has ever seen.

Jones hasn’t fought for three years but is still regarded as the best to ever compete in MMA. He has won his last 18 straight UFC fights, including 15 UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fights. His record is simply mind-boggling.

He faces a stern test on his return to action in Ciryl Gane, who is a seasoned heavyweight and certainly a worthy contender. This is a huge test for Jones on his heavyweight debut, but one we think he will win here at SportsLens.

‘Bones’ has far more strings to his bow that Gane does. He is better on the feet, has a better submission and grappling game and is the more experienced fighter. The only advantage the Frenchman has is punch power.

We can see Jones either winning this fight via decision, or possibly even a late stoppage to become a two-weight UFC champion.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Prediction: Jon Jones to Win @ -160 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this UFC 285 main event showdown from the T-Mobile Arena this weekend is that Jon Jones will win this fight via KO/TKO/Submission. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +220 for this outcome.

As we have previously alluded to, Jon Jones is the greatest MMA fighter the world has ever seen. That added to the fact that he has won 15 UFC title fights during his career makes us believe that he will prevail this weekend on his UFC heavyweight debut.

Of course, Gane is a seriously tough opponent and has the tools to beat Jones, but we simply can’t see that happening. The 35-year-old knows everything there is to know in MMA, and we believe he willl use his vast experience to weather and early storm from the Frenchman before stopping him in the later rounds of the fight.

Here at SportsLens we can see Jones getting to Gane at some stage throughout the duration of the fight before ending it via ground and pound or possibly even submission on the mat. We are supremely confident in a Jon Jones stoppage for this super-fight.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Best Bet: Jon Jones to win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +220 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Odds

Already claimed the Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Jones vs Gane UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Jon Jones to Win @ -160

Jon Jones to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +220

Jon Jones to Win by Decision @ +188

Ciryl Gane to Win @ +140

Ciryl Gane to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +350

Ciryl Gane to Win by Decision @ +333

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane?

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Heavyweight Title clash live from Las Vegas on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Jon Jones — Record and Bio

Age: 35

Ranking: Former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion

Country: United States

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 74 1/2″ (215 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 26-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10

Fights Won by Submission: 6

Fights Won by Decision: 10

Ciryl Gane — Record and Bio

Age: 32

Ranking: #1 Heavyweight Contender

Country: France

Height: 6’5″ (196 cm)

Reach: 81″ (206 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 11-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 285. The undercard includes some more world title action in the women’s flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 5 Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 5 Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 3 Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Lightweight 3 Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Middleweight 3 Preliminary card (ESPN+) Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones Bantamweight 3 Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 3 Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 3 Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault Middleweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Ian Garry vs Song Kenan Welterweight 3 Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez Bantamweight 3 Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 3 Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat Bantamweight 3 Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov Lightweight 3

Other Content You May Like