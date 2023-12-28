Months before the 2023 Draft even happened, everyone knew who the #1 pick would be. Victor Wembanyama was far and away the best talent in his draft class. San Antonio had the first overall pick and they could not pass up on taking the French sensation. While it’s been a solid start to his rookie season, Wembanyama is still trying to find his role in the NBA.

He’s a rare player who has the frame of a seven-footer and skills like a guard. However, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid thinks that Wembanyama needs to decide the type of player he wants to become. Embiid mentioned himself and Kevin Durant as two examples. Both are league MVPs but play different styles of offense. Wembanyama will continue to develop with the Spurs and find which playing style best suits his skill set.

"He has to figure out where he wants to play, whether he wants to be a guard or a big or whatever. It's not necessarily whether he wants to be a guard or a big; it's what he wants to become. Do you want to become KD, or do you want to become me?" – Joel Embiid on Victor Wembanyama



Luckily for Victor Wembanyama, he’s 19 years old and just 26 games into his career in the NBA. There is still plenty of time for him to develop and grow into a well-rounded player. Recently, David Aldridge of The Athletic had a great article about current stars who also struggled during their rookie seasons. He mentioned players like Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokoumnpo, and Luka Doncic.

Aldridge asked these players what advice they would give to Wembanyama this season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid said that Wembanyama needs to decide what type of game he wants to play. At 7’4, the 19-year-old would traditionally be a center. However, he has skills like a guard and has the ability to play a few different styles. Embiid thinks Wembanyam needs to narrow down his choice and decide whether he wants to play like a big man or like a guard.



Joel Embiid used himself as an example of a big man and Kevin Durant as a guard in terms of how they play. Both players are near or at seven feet tall and have won MVPs in the past. However, the two play two different styles of offense. Durant plays more like a guard, using his dribbling and shiftiness at his size to his advantage. He has the ability to play in the post as well but loves to shake defenders and get east mid-range shots.

Then there’s the way Joel Embiid plays. He’s more of a traditional big man who loves to get his work done in the post. His size and frame allow him to be a dominant front-court player. Embiid is not easy to stop and that’s why he won MVP of the league last season. Victor Wenbanyama needs to decide if he wants to be a traditional big man or more of a stretch five.