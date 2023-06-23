Surrounded by the bright lights of the 2023 NBA Draft, a fresh face found herself in the social media spotlight. Her name is Eve Wembanyama, and she isn’t just the sister of the San Antonio Spurs’ newest recruit and top draft pick, Victor Wembanyama. She is also making a name for herself in the world of basketball, and she’s got the Instagram following to prove it.

Eve Wembanyama Steals the Show at NBA Draft

Hailing from France, the Wembanyama siblings are showing the world that their family is full of basketball prowess. Eve, the 21-year-old athletic dynamo, rose to social media fame after Victor’s selection as the number one pick in the NBA Draft. A snapshot of Eve, Victor, and their 16-year-old brother Oscar at the draft became a trending topic, earning Eve a flood of new Instagram followers.

Her Instagram, now boasting over 23,000 followers, paints a vivid picture of her family’s journey. Packed with behind-the-scenes photos, her account is a treasure trove of candid moments and family joy. Her posts are capturing the attention of basketball fans and lifestyle enthusiasts alike.

Eve a French Basketball Star in Her Own Right

The younger Wembanyama brothers aren’t the only ones showcasing their talents on the court. Standing at 6-foot-1, Eve is a force to be reckoned with. She has a glittering resume, including representing France in the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship, playing for Monaco Basket Association, and making her mark in the EuroLeague Women League.

Eve’s Instagram not only documents her basketball career but also highlights her adventures off the court. Scrolling through her feed, you’ll find snapshots of her travels across Europe and snippets of her life in France. Her posts are a visual delight, making her profile a must-follow for any basketball enthusiast or travel lover.

On the night of the draft, Eve’s emotional response to her brother’s selection resonated with viewers. Her heartfelt words during the ESPN interview spoke volumes about the close-knit relationship the Wembanyama siblings share. Following the interview, Eve’s following grew, putting a spotlight on this rising basketball star.

Eve Wembanyama’s Instagram account is a testament to her journey, both on and off the court. Her posts, infused with family affection and basketball passion, offer a charming glimpse into the life of a rising sports star.

Keep an eye on Eve as she continues to make strides in her own basketball career. As the Wembanyama family celebrates Victor’s momentous achievement, we get to see a vibrant, talented sister carving her own path in the sport.

