With a 122-116 win on Sunday, the Timberwolves officially swept the Suns in the first round. Minnesota’s stifling defense led to easy buckets on the offensive end. Phoenix never stood a chance. The Timberwolves are the first team in the 2024 playoffs to cash their ticket to the second round.

That’s thanks to superstar SG Anthony Edwards. He continues to take the team to new heights each season and Edwards was the #1 pick in 2020 for a reason. According to his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards is “the face of the league” and it’s hard to deny that. Just how far can Edwards take the Timberwolves this postseason?

Anthony Edwards is having an incredible 2024 playoffs through just four games

Karl-Anthony Towns on Anthony Edwards: “He’s a young star. He’s the face of the league. I’ve been saying that. He hates when I say it, but it’s true. His future’s so bright I’ve got to put the sunglasses on most of the time when I’m walking around with him.” (via @MikeAScotto) pic.twitter.com/CR4E5zpEav — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 29, 2024



Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has been in the league for four seasons and this is his third playoff appearance. However, this is his first time making it out of the first round. Edwards has been working towards this moment and the Timberwolves are trying to make a deep run. They’ll need their superstar guard to continue playing at an All-NBA level this postseason to make that happen. In four games in the 2024 playoffs, Edwards is averaging (31.0) points, (8.0) rebounds, (6.3) assists, and (2.0) steals. Additionally, Edwards is shooting (.438) percent from beyond the arc.

There’s no question that Edwards was the best player for the Timberwolves in their opening-round matchup. After sweeping the Suns, they are the first team to cash their ticket to the second round. According to Edwards’ teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, the two-time all-star is “the face of the league.” There’s no denying that Edwards is one of, if not the brightest young star in the NBA at 22 years old. Skies the limit for Edwards with the skill and competitiveness he possesses.

Anthony Edwards is 22 years old… Dominating physically, mentally, & skillfully. 4-0 series. Smooth Pull-up Js. Cooking with old-school footwork. Bullying with freakish strength & explosiveness. Clear alpha leadership mentality. Ant checks every box you want from a superstar. pic.twitter.com/XhLecqfuDD — NBA University (@NBA_University) April 29, 2024



Anthony Edwards is the complete package and he does it all for Minnesota. If they need a big-time three, Edwards can make that happen. The former #1 pick also has a fantastic mid-range and fadeaway jumper. He uses those shots regularly. Arguably the most entertaining part of Edwards’ games is his explosiveness and vicious dunks. Opponents will often catch themselves on the wrong end of a poster dunk from Anthony Edwards. After sweeping the first round, the Timberwolves will have a few extra days to rest and recover for the second round.