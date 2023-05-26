NBA

Damontas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Rosen: The Ex-Laker Girl Guiding the NBA Star to Judaism

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
shashana rosen damontas sabonis
shashana rosen damontas sabonis

As the Sacramento Kings dominate the court, off the court, all eyes are on the radiant Shashana Rosen, the wife of Domantas Sabonis. A former Laker Girls dancer and founder of The Movement-LA, Shashana’s captivating presence is inspiring Domantas, the Kings’ star player, to embark on a profound spiritual journey – conversion to Judaism.

Who is Domantas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Rosen?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shashana (@shushsabonis)

Shashana Rosen, 30, is a force to be reckoned with. Dancing for the LA Lakers’ cheerleading squad, the Laker Girls, she honed her skills and used them to establish The Movement-LA. This venture offers high-energy dance classes for kids in Hollywood, Bel Air, and Beverly Hills locations. This entrepreneur is not only a trailblazer in her career but also a doting mother to their adorable son, Tiger. And the couple seems to be expecting another child soon, judging on recent Instagram posts, where Shashana poses while pregnant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shashana (@shushsabonis)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shashana (@shushsabonis)

The couple’s love story could be a script straight out of a Hollywood movie. From a beach proposal to a unique double-wedding celebration (“So nice I married him twice”), their union has been anything but conventional. And their journey is only getting more intriguing as Sabonis dives deep into exploring Judaism, inspired by his wife’s faith.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shashana (@shushsabonis)

Sabonis’ Spiritual Journey Leads to Judaism, Following His Wife’s Faith

During the tumultuous times of the pandemic, Shashana introduced Domantas to Rabbi Erez Sherman of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles, setting the stage for Sabonis’ spiritual journey. And it’s no casual exploration – Sabonis often found reaching out to Rabbi Sherman, in between games and interviews, to learn more about Judaism. Such commitment, as noted by Rabbi Sherman, reflects Sabonis’ genuine interest in understanding and adopting the faith that his wife cherishes.

As Sabonis journeys towards his spiritual transformation, the couple balances their faith practices with the busy life of an NBA star. However, despite the hectic NBA schedule, they ensure to honor Jewish traditions, participating in festive Friday dinners and Passover seders. Their faith is even intertwined with their professional life, as evidenced by Sabonis sponsoring a Sufganiyot giveaway at a Kings home game.

As this chapter of Domantas Sabonis’ remarkable journey concludes, his conversion signifies not just a personal transformation, but a testament to the power of love and understanding. It’s a story that transcends the boundaries of the basketball court, revealing a man dedicated not just to his sport, but also to embracing the faith and traditions of his wife.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
shashana rosen damontas sabonis
NBA

LATEST Damontas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Rosen: The Ex-Laker Girl Guiding the NBA Star to Judaism

Author image David Evans  •  7h
rsz c10631ca2e7a3c8ce0657d128daf0ce6
NBA
WATCH: Charles Barkley Tells Zion Williamson To Get In Shape
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h

It is no secret that Zion Williamson has struggled with his weight and his health since coming into the NBA. In his four years since coming into the league, the…

rsz usatsi 20706880 168386351 lowres e1684786781562
NBA
ESPN Analysts Not Counting Out Boston Celtics Just Yet
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11h

A few days ago, the Boston Celtics were down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami had clearly been the better team, and it looked as…

Vincent
NBA
Gabe Vincent Ruled Out For Game 5
Author image Owen Jones  •  12h
rsz usatsi 17190586 168386351 lowres e1638899921865
NBA
Spoelstra On Miami Heat Underdog Status: “We Don’t Give A S—“
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h
rsz kyle kuzma wizards usatsi 17190591
NBA
Former Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Rob Pelinka
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 24 2023
rsz jj redick claps back at stephen a smith after saying curry could overtake lebron
NBA
WATCH: JJ Redick Apologizes For Back And Forth With Stephen A Smith
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 23 2023
Arrow to top