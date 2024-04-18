Last night, the Miami Heat were on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a play-in game. Philly was the #7 seed and Miami was the #8 seed. The winner of the game would earn the official #7 seed and a matchup vs. the Bucks in the first round. It was a battle from tipoff and the game went back and forth in the first quarter.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler had the ball in the final seconds of the first quarter. It was a fast break and he was right under the rim. Butler hit a solid pump fake on the 76ers’ Kelly Oubre. However, Oubre jumped in the air and made contact with Jimmy Butler’s leg. Sadly, Butler seemed to suffer an injury on the play but he did finish the game. NBA insider Shams Charania reported today that Butler is going to miss several weeks with an MCL injury. Not ideal for the Heat who are trying to spark a run this postseason.

Miami will miss the production of Jimmy Butler on Friday vs. the Bulls

The expectation is Miami’s Jimmy Butler will be out multiple weeks, sources said. Butler remarkably played the final three quarters vs. 76ers last night with what is now feared to be an MCL injury. https://t.co/dEDMAuuXuN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024



Losing in the playoffs may be too much for the Miami Heat to overcome at this point in the season. In his career, Butler is a killer in the postseason and thrives in clutch moments. He averages (21.3) points, (6.2) rebounds, (4.6) assists, and (1.7) steals in 119 playoff games. Last season, Butler and the Heat made the playoffs as the #8 seed and made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals. Without Butler, the Heat might not have enough production to make another run.

Miami has to play the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night for the official #8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of that game will face the team with the best record in the league during the 2023-24 regular season. That would be Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics who finished 64-18. They are the heavy-betting favorites to win the NBA Finals this season. Even if Miami beat the Bulls tomorrow, they would have a daunting seven-game series ahead without the services of Jimmy Butler. Miami is a tough team in the postseason but are they good enough to win four games vs. the Celtics without Butler?

Jimmy Butler last night talking about the injury: pic.twitter.com/o4V4uN1Cgj — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) April 18, 2024



Even with an MCL injury, Butler was not going to leave the game. At the time, he did not know how serious his injury was. However, adrenaline pushed him through the final three quarters. Butler finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Miami lost 105-104 and let Philadelphia slip back into the game and gain momentum. Now, the Heat will host the Bulls this Friday in the final play-in game for the Eastern Conference and a spot in the 2024 postseason. Will Miami be able to beat Chicago without Jimmy Butler’s top-level postseason production?