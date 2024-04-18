NBA

Miami’s Jimmy Butler (knee) is out several weeks with an MCL injury suffered vs. the 76ers

Zach Wolpin
Last night, the Miami Heat were on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a play-in game. Philly was the #7 seed and Miami was the #8 seed. The winner of the game would earn the official #7 seed and a matchup vs. the Bucks in the first round. It was a battle from tipoff and the game went back and forth in the first quarter. 

Miami’s Jimmy Butler had the ball in the final seconds of the first quarter. It was a fast break and he was right under the rim. Butler hit a solid pump fake on the 76ers’ Kelly Oubre. However, Oubre jumped in the air and made contact with Jimmy Butler’s leg. Sadly, Butler seemed to suffer an injury on the play but he did finish the game. NBA insider Shams Charania reported today that Butler is going to miss several weeks with an MCL injury. Not ideal for the Heat who are trying to spark a run this postseason.

Miami will miss the production of Jimmy Butler on Friday vs. the Bulls


Losing in the playoffs may be too much for the Miami Heat to overcome at this point in the season. In his career, Butler is a killer in the postseason and thrives in clutch moments. He averages (21.3) points, (6.2) rebounds, (4.6) assists, and (1.7) steals in 119 playoff games. Last season, Butler and the Heat made the playoffs as the #8 seed and made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals. Without Butler, the Heat might not have enough production to make another run.

Miami has to play the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night for the official #8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of that game will face the team with the best record in the league during the 2023-24 regular season. That would be Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics who finished 64-18. They are the heavy-betting favorites to win the NBA Finals this season. Even if Miami beat the Bulls tomorrow, they would have a daunting seven-game series ahead without the services of Jimmy Butler. Miami is a tough team in the postseason but are they good enough to win four games vs. the Celtics without Butler?


Even with an MCL injury, Butler was not going to leave the game. At the time, he did not know how serious his injury was. However, adrenaline pushed him through the final three quarters. Butler finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Miami lost 105-104 and let Philadelphia slip back into the game and gain momentum. Now, the Heat will host the Bulls this Friday in the final play-in game for the Eastern Conference and a spot in the 2024 postseason. Will Miami be able to beat Chicago without Jimmy Butler’s top-level postseason production?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

