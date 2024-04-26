For the last five games, the Milwaukee Bucks have been without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 29-year-old is dealing with a lingering calf injury. On April 9, Antetokounmpo injured his calf vs. the Celtics and left that game early. Milwaukee’s all-star PF has already been ruled out for Game 3 of the first round vs. the Pacers.

This will get Giannis’ sixth straight game missed and the series shifts to Indiana. Milwaukee took Game 1 at home but then lost in Game 2 to the Pacers. NBA insiders are fearful that Antetokounmpo might not be able to return this series. That means Damian Lillard may have to will the team to victory to have a chance at the second round.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return for the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Bucks have officially ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 3 tonight against the Pacers, and very unlikely he’s back Sunday either. There continues to be serious doubt on if Giannis will even return at all this series. pic.twitter.com/9w17hhG0rg — Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 26, 2024



During the 2023-24 regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo played in 73 games for the Bucks. Unfortunately, he suffered a calf injury three games before the regular season ended. That’s left the eight-time all-star off the court for their last five games. Tonight’s matchup vs. the Pacers will be his sixth straight game missed. Not ideal for the Bucks who are trying to make it out of the first-round. Media personnel have questioned whether Giannis is healthy enough to return in the first round.

That is why Milwaukee went out and acquired Damian Lillard this offseason. He scored 35 points in a Game 1 win and had another 34 in their Game 2 loss to the Pacers. Lillard is going to need that type of production all series if the Bucks want a chance to win. Antetokounmpo was accounting for (30.4) points per game during the 2023-24 regular season and Milwaukee is missing that production in the 2024 playoffs. The Bucks do not have a player that can make up for the All-NBA production that Antetokounmpo brings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as out for today’s game. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 26, 2024



On the road in Game 3, the Pacers are favored to win by six points. It’s going to take a full team effort for Milwaukee to at least split one of the next two games. They could live with the series being tied 2-2 and heading back to Milwaukee for Game 5. The Bucks need their role players to step up and have a larger impact on the game. Khris Middleton is averaging less than 20+ points per game in this series. Milwaukee simply needs Middleton to be another consistent scorer to help out Damian Lillard. That game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. EST.