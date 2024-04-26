NBA

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetkounmpo (calf) is out for Game 3 vs. the Indiana Pacers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic

For the last five games, the Milwaukee Bucks have been without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 29-year-old is dealing with a lingering calf injury. On April 9, Antetokounmpo injured his calf vs. the Celtics and left that game early. Milwaukee’s all-star PF has already been ruled out for Game 3 of the first round vs. the Pacers. 

This will get Giannis’ sixth straight game missed and the series shifts to Indiana. Milwaukee took Game 1 at home but then lost in Game 2 to the Pacers. NBA insiders are fearful that Antetokounmpo might not be able to return this series. That means Damian Lillard may have to will the team to victory to have a chance at the second round.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return for the Milwaukee Bucks?


During the 2023-24 regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo played in 73 games for the Bucks. Unfortunately, he suffered a calf injury three games before the regular season ended. That’s left the eight-time all-star off the court for their last five games. Tonight’s matchup vs. the Pacers will be his sixth straight game missed. Not ideal for the Bucks who are trying to make it out of the first-round. Media personnel have questioned whether Giannis is healthy enough to return in the first round.

That is why Milwaukee went out and acquired Damian Lillard this offseason. He scored 35 points in a Game 1 win and had another 34 in their Game 2 loss to the Pacers. Lillard is going to need that type of production all series if the Bucks want a chance to win. Antetokounmpo was accounting for (30.4) points per game during the 2023-24 regular season and Milwaukee is missing that production in the 2024 playoffs. The Bucks do not have a player that can make up for the All-NBA production that Antetokounmpo brings.


On the road in Game 3, the Pacers are favored to win by six points. It’s going to take a full team effort for Milwaukee to at least split one of the next two games. They could live with the series being tied 2-2 and heading back to Milwaukee for Game 5. The Bucks need their role players to step up and have a larger impact on the game. Khris Middleton is averaging less than 20+ points per game in this series. Milwaukee simply needs Middleton to be another consistent scorer to help out Damian Lillard. That game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Heat vs. Celtics pic
NBA

LATEST Miami made a franchise playoff record 23 three-pointers and stole Game 2 on the road vs. Boston

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2024
Anthony Davis Lakers pic 1
NBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis is upset that he was not named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 22 2024

Yesterday, the three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24 were announced. They are Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Minnesota’s  Rudy Gobert, and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama. All three are…

Draymond Green Warriors pic
NBA
Sources report that the Warriors could try and trade Draymond Green this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 19 2024

After a decade of sustained success, the Golden State Warriors are no longer the juggernaut they used to be. Despite being 10 games over .500 to end the season, the…

Jimmy Butler injury pic
NBA
Miami’s Jimmy Butler (knee) is out several weeks with an MCL injury suffered vs. the 76ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 18 2024
Zion Williamson Pelicans pic 1
NBA
New Orleans will be without Zion Williamson (hamstring) on Friday vs. the Kings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 17 2024
Anthony Davis Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis (back) insists he will be available for the play-in tournament tonight
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 16 2024
Mark Diagneault Thunder pic
NBA
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault is the run-away favorite to win Coach of the Year in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 15 2024
Arrow to top