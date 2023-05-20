NBA

Does Jimmy Butler Predict Heat Series In New Instagram Post?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have undoubtedly been the story of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. And now, it seems as though the superstar is calling his shot on how he thinks the Eastern Conference Finals will finish up.

The Heat have defied all odds to make it to the position that they are in. They began the postseason as +15000 underdogs to win the NBA Championship, some of the longest odds of any team in the field. But they were able to get past the title favored Bucks in the first round, and beat the Knicks in 6 in round 2.

Jimmy Butler Calls His Shot In Instagram Post

Ever since the Bucks were eliminated, the Celtics have been the favorites to win it all. And as luck would have it, the Heat have gotten to play them in these playoffs as well. Boston entered the series listed as -500 favorites with sports books and oddsmakers not giving Miami much of a chance despite their very-recent history.

In typical fashion, the Heat have overcome being 8+ point underdogs twice so far in this series, and have stolen the first two games from the Celtics, shifting home court advantage to Miami. Both contests featured double-digit comebacks from Jimmy Butler and company, and the odds to advance to the Finals have shifted in the Heat’s favor heading into Game 3.

Can Miami really pull of a sweep of one of the strongest teams from the regular season? It is highly unlikely, and Butler acknowledges that. But he still thinks that the Heat are going to be victorious overall, and he seemed to make a prediction on social media on Saturday.

On his Instagram account, Butler made a slideshow post that features images of him and his teammates during their Game 2 victory on Friday night. The first picture was a high-resolution shot of his heated exchange with Celtics forward Grant Williams, but it is the caption that really tells the story.

It is just one word. A simple message, and perhaps a prophecy.

“Six.”

Is Butler saying that the Heat are going to win in 6 games? It would take a loss at home in one of the next two games for that to happen, but it seems like he is keenly aware that sweeping the Celtics is highly unlikely. Perhaps he believes that Miami will take 1 of 2 at home, and then drop Game 5 in Boston, before coming home and wrapping things up in Game 6.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
