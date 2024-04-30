NBA

The Lakers are ‘open’ to drafting Bronny James and helping LeBron fulfill his dream of playing with his son

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
LeBron and Bronny pic
LeBron and Bronny pic

After a loss on Monday to the Nuggets, the Lakers’ season is officially over. LeBron James just finished his 21st professional season. The 39-year-old has a $51.4 million player option for 2024-25. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that LeBron would like to play for another two seasons. 

Another goal he wants to accomplish is playing with his son. Sources have noted that the Lakers are “open” to drafting James’ son Bronny in 2024. That would help fulfill his dream of being able to play with his son. Are the Lakers willing to use the only pick they own in 2024 to Draft Bronny? Their first-round pick is owned by the Pelicans. Courtesy of the Anthony Davis trade in 2019.

Are LeBron and Bronny James going to play on the Lakers together in 2024-25?

LeBron James is heading into year 22 next season and there’s a real chance he’s able to play with his son, Bronny. As the 2023-24 NCAA season started, there was a chance Bronny was not ready for the 2024 Draft. He went into cardiac arrest at a USC practice over the summer and had to wait to be cleared. Luckily, the younger James was able to return to action and played in 25 games for the Trojans. Despite a rather disappointing freshman season, Bronny is still declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The four-time NBA champion was still dominant this season but it’s clear James’ age is catching up to him. He’s still an incredible athlete. However, you can tell that he gets tired at the end of games. Especially in the postseason when players give everything they have. The Lakers badly want James back next season. They know their best chance at a title is with James on the roster. To keep James happy, the Lakers would draft his son Bronny in 2024.


While the Lakers say they want to draft Bronny, you never know if they would be willing to do that. LeBron certainly has a lot of say in that locker room. Is it enough to get the team to draft his son? For now, Bronny will continue to work out with trainers and wait to see what scouts think closer to the draft. If they feel he’s not going to be drafted, James could always play another year in college. James has also entered the transfer portal is he decides another season of college is the right move.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
DAngelo Russell Lakers pic
NBA

LATEST Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell could be weighing his options on where he wants to play in 2024-25

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2024
LeBron and Bronny pic
NBA
The Lakers are ‘open’ to drafting Bronny James and helping LeBron fulfill his dream of playing with his son
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2024

After a loss on Monday to the Nuggets, the Lakers’ season is officially over. LeBron James just finished his 21st professional season. The 39-year-old has a $51.4 million player option…

Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic
NBA
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is ‘the face of the league’ according to Karl-Anthony Towns
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2024

With a 122-116 win on Sunday, the Timberwolves officially swept the Suns in the first round. Minnesota’s stifling defense led to easy buckets on the offensive end. Phoenix never stood…

Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
NBA
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetkounmpo (calf) is out for Game 3 vs. the Indiana Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 26 2024
Heat vs. Celtics pic
NBA
Miami made a franchise playoff record 23 three-pointers and stole Game 2 on the road vs. Boston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2024
Anthony Davis Lakers pic 1
NBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis is upset that he was not named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 22 2024
Draymond Green Warriors pic
NBA
Sources report that the Warriors could try and trade Draymond Green this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 19 2024
Arrow to top