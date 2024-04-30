After a loss on Monday to the Nuggets, the Lakers’ season is officially over. LeBron James just finished his 21st professional season. The 39-year-old has a $51.4 million player option for 2024-25. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that LeBron would like to play for another two seasons.

Another goal he wants to accomplish is playing with his son. Sources have noted that the Lakers are “open” to drafting James’ son Bronny in 2024. That would help fulfill his dream of being able to play with his son. Are the Lakers willing to use the only pick they own in 2024 to Draft Bronny? Their first-round pick is owned by the Pelicans. Courtesy of the Anthony Davis trade in 2019.

Are LeBron and Bronny James going to play on the Lakers together in 2024-25?

The Lakers are open to drafting Bronny James this June to help fulfill LeBron James’ dream of playing with his son, team sources tell @shamscharania, @sam_amick and @jovanbuha. Bronny announced earlier this month that he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft. 🔗https://t.co/cDZimJNOUx pic.twitter.com/IeUxoXm0qO — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 30, 2024

LeBron James is heading into year 22 next season and there’s a real chance he’s able to play with his son, Bronny. As the 2023-24 NCAA season started, there was a chance Bronny was not ready for the 2024 Draft. He went into cardiac arrest at a USC practice over the summer and had to wait to be cleared. Luckily, the younger James was able to return to action and played in 25 games for the Trojans. Despite a rather disappointing freshman season, Bronny is still declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The four-time NBA champion was still dominant this season but it’s clear James’ age is catching up to him. He’s still an incredible athlete. However, you can tell that he gets tired at the end of games. Especially in the postseason when players give everything they have. The Lakers badly want James back next season. They know their best chance at a title is with James on the roster. To keep James happy, the Lakers would draft his son Bronny in 2024.

The Lakers are interested in drafting Bronny James and signing LeBron James to a 3 yr — $164m contract. Going to be an interesting summer. Buckle up. via @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/TqKse3CAuM — 🦉 Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) April 30, 2024



While the Lakers say they want to draft Bronny, you never know if they would be willing to do that. LeBron certainly has a lot of say in that locker room. Is it enough to get the team to draft his son? For now, Bronny will continue to work out with trainers and wait to see what scouts think closer to the draft. If they feel he’s not going to be drafted, James could always play another year in college. James has also entered the transfer portal is he decides another season of college is the right move.