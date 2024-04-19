After a decade of sustained success, the Golden State Warriors are no longer the juggernaut they used to be. Despite being 10 games over .500 to end the season, the Warriors were still 10th in the West. Earlier this week, they were in the #9 vs. #10 play-in game against the Kings. Golden State lost and their season is officially over now.

This offseason, the Warriors have some tough decisions to make. There’s a real chance their big three will finally split up this offseason. Reports around the league hint that Draymond Green could be the odd man out. Has his on-the-court actions finally worn on the Warriors franchise? What would they be able to get for Green at this point in his career? Golden State will have to figure that out this offseason.

Will the Warriors trade Draymond Green this offseason?

Draymond Green’s ‘volatility’ has worn on several people within the Golden State Warriors organization, per @ZachLowe_NBA (Via https://t.co/IApOuhf4jB) pic.twitter.com/vN7FHvoEO3 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 18, 2024



In the 2012 NBA Draft, the Warriors used the 35th overall pick to draft Draymond Green in the second round. Year three is when it all started to come together for Green. During the 2014-15 season, he made the All-Defensvie first-team, was second in DPOY voting, and most importantly helped Golden State win at the time what was their 5th championship in franchise history. Over the next three seasons, Golden State would go on to win two more titles with their core group of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

The Warriors had built a dynasty in the NBA and Draymond Green was an integral part of that success. Despite being a difference-maker on the court, Green had his fair share of issues. Green has a serious temper problem and Golden State winning often let it slide. They won another championship in 2022 and nobody was questioning what the team was doing. However, the last two seasons have been extremely taxing on the Warriors franchise and Green. He was suspended multiple times and even had confrontations with his teammates. Nobody will forget the incident when he punched his former Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice.

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Steph Curry on the bench for a potential last time pic.twitter.com/TcQ46Sj4IX — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) April 17, 2024



During the 2023 offseason, Draymond Green was a free agent and there was speculation he would leave the team. Rather, the Warriors gave Green a four-year, $100 million extension. After all the drama Green caused this season, the Warriors could be regretting giving Green that deal. If they try and trade Gren this offseason, he’ll come with a three-year, $77.6 million price tag. At 34 years old, that is not an enticing contract for other teams to pick up. Leaving Golden State in a tricky situation this offseason. Do they move on from a player who’s helped them win four titles? Or does Green live to see another season with the Warriors?