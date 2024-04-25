On Wednesday night, the Heat had Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs vs. the Celtics. The Heat lost by 20 in Game 1 and you knew head coach Erik Spoelstra was going to have adjustments. Miami’s game plan last night against the Celtics was simple. Take and make high-volume of three-pointers.

That’s exactly what the Heat did in Game 2 vs. the Celtics. Miami shot an incredible 23-43 from beyond the arc. Those 23 made three-pointers are a new franchise record for a single postseason game. More importantly, the Heat tied the series 1-1 as the next two games will be in Miami. Can the Heat keep up this incredible shooting pace and continue to make the Celtics work on defense?

The Heat were willing to live and die by the three in Game 2

The Miami Heat just set a franchise record for threes (23) in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/CHzWtAOt2C — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 25, 2024



Made threes were coming from everyone on the Heat in Game 2. Of the nine players that saw action last night, seven of them made at least one three-pointer. Additionally, three players made at least three triples against the Celtics in Game 2. They were Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Haywood Highsmith. Caleb Martin knocked down five threes for the Heat and Tyler Herro added another six. It was a three-point masterclass from Miami all game long and it was a game they needed to win.

Herro’s 24 points led the Heat in Game 2 and it was one of his better shooting performances as of late. He was an efficient 6-11 from deep and has found a way to be a legitimate playmaker as well. Something were not accustomed to seeing Herro doing. Along with his 24 points in Game 2, Herro added 14 assists and five rebounds. The 24-year-old did a little bit of everything for Miami in their win that tied up the series vs. Boston.

If you wanna spend some time re-watching all of our threes from tonight, we won’t judge 😌 pic.twitter.com/p4YW2GGHzq — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2024



After their upset win vs. the Celtics, the Heat became the first playoff team in the last 30 years to win a game by double-digits in which they were underdogs of 14 points or more. That data is courtesy of ESPN stats information. Head coach Erik Spoelstra knew Miami needed to keep pace with the Celtics in three-pointers taken. They took 11 more threes than Boston in Game 2 and hit those shots at an extremely high rate. Game 3 is at 6:00 p.m. EST on Saturday. Can the Heat win back-to-back games or will the Celtics get back on track as the heavy favorites in this series?