With Aaron Rodgers returning in 2024, the Jets know they have a chance to compete in the AFC. This offseason, New York wants to upgrade their roster with the money they have available. Their defense proved to be elite last season but they could not make up for the offense’s inefficiencies.

To help free up some cap space this offseason, the Jets have restructured the contract of LB C.J. Mosley. It locks the 31-year-old in for an extra season on his already existing deal. Mosley is extremely important to New York’s overall defensive success. He now is guaranteed $9 million for the 2024 season with New York.

The New York Jets are incredibly happy to ensure C.J. Mosley will be with the team in 2024

The Jets and LB C.J. Mosley have agreed to a two-year, $17.25M deal with $13.25M guaranteed, replacing the final year of his old deal that had no leftover guarantees. The deal includes $9M fully guaranteed in 2024. Mosley has led the Jets in tackles each of the past 3 seasons… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2024



ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to break the news of C.J. Mosley’s contract restructuring with the Jets. The new deal will save the team $8 million in cap savings. It’s money the team could use to sign another free agent or a few less expensive players before next season. Most importantly, the Jets ensure that Mosley will be playing for their team in 2024. For the last three seasons, the 31-year-old LB has led the Jets in tackles. Mosley has 478 combined and 283 solo tackles since 2021.

Last season, the veteran LB started in all 17 games for the Jets. The five-time Pro Bowler has been an elite player for New York. They would have missed his production greatly if he had not been with the team in 2024. In 2022, Mosley received second-team All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career. His new deal also adds another year in 2025 to his contract which was set to expire after the 2024 season.

The #Jets have agreed to a new 2 year deal with LB CJ Mosley His new contract is for $17.25M with $13.25M guaranteed, & replaces the final year of his old contract This new deal with Mosley lowers his cap charge in 2024 Our Captain 🫡 pic.twitter.com/jQkp4myIbj — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) March 14, 2024



In 2019, C.J. Mosley was one of the biggest signings in franchise history. He got a five-year, $85 million deal from New York with $43 million guaranteed at signing. Once his new deal expires, Mosley will be 33 after the 2025 season. We’ll have to wait and see if the Jets will resign him again. For now, the Pro Bowl LB has his spot on the team locked up for 2024 and 2025.